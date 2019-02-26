Rummel’s Scott Thompson has had many a memorable moment in the Brother Martin gym during six years as the Crusaders coach.
Tuesday night was not one of them.
Sixth-seeded Brother Martin overcame a sluggish early start to find separation in the second, third and fourth periods to record a 49-26 Division I boys basketball regional playoff victory against their Catholic League rivals, whose coach Thompson led Brother Martin to a record of 120-76 with the 2010 Class 5A state championship and a 2011 state semifinals finish.
Senior guard Victor Tomlinson scored a game-high 14 points, including 10 in a decisive third period, to lead a three-player contingent in double figures for the host Crusaders. Senior forward Dillon Delatte added 11 points to go with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots and senior guard Javier Perez contributed 10 points in what could be the Crusaders’ final home game of the season.
Brother Martin (18-16) defeated Rummel (9-25) for a third time in as many games this season to earn a third consecutive trip to the state quarterfinals. The Crusaders previously had beaten the Raiders by scores of 53-34 at Rummel and 51-41 at Brother Martin.
“This was a total team defensive effort,’’ said Martin coach Chris Biehl, whose team pressured Rummel’s deliberate half-court offense into 19 turnovers. “Rummel had our full attention. They are better now than they were earlier in the year, which is a credit to coach Thompson and his staff.’’
The Crusaders face third-seeded Holy Cross in Friday’s Division I quarterfinals. Holy Cross, the Catholic League co-champion, swept two games from the Crusaders in the regular season.
Brother Martin is undaunted by the challenge.
“I thought we played really good team ball,’’ said Tomlinson, who also contributed four steals. “Lately we’ve been picking it up ,and we’re ready for our next opponent. We’re not scared of anybody.’’
Martin’s defensive effort held the Raiders to single-digit points in each of the first three periods that produced leads of 12-5, 21-12 and 38-16 following a 17-4 run through the third quarter. The Crusaders’ largest lead was 48-22 following Tomlinson’s second 3-pointer.
“I coach at Rummel now,’’ Thompson said when asked about the emotions of completing his first season as Raiders coach by playing in a gym he called home for so long.
“Obviously, I have a tremendous respect for this school. It’s a great atmosphere, but I’m extremely proud to be coach at Archbishop Rummel High School. I’m awfully proud of our team. We played very hard.
“Brother Martin is extremely talented. They are extremely well-coached. They present a lot of matchup problems for us. They obviously played extremely well. So give credit to coach Biehl and his staff. We had good looks all night. We just couldn’t get (the shots) to fall.’’
Guard Channing Holmes paced Rummel offensively with eight points. But no other Raider scored more than five.
“Whoever’s in front of you, you’ve just got to be the better man,’’ Tomlinson said. “Coach brought that up (at halftime). Defense really won that game for us. The way we communicated on defense was a big reason for it.’’
BROTHER MARTIN 49, RUMMEL 26
Rummel 5 7 4 10 -- 26
Brother Martin 12 9 17 11 -- 49
Rummel: Channing Holmes 8; Kade Rivera 5; Aaron Thomas 2; Luke Lemonier 3; Garrett Schmit 4; Jalen Sturgis 4.
Brother Martin: Victor Tomlinson 14; Dillon Delatte 11; Javier Perez 10; Grant DeLord 7; Isaiah Torregano 4; T.J. Small 2; Shane Griffin 1.
3-pointers: Rummel – Luke Lemonier 1; Brother Martin – Victor Tomlinson 2.
Team records: Rummel 9-25; Brother Martin 18-16.