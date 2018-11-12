Five years. Six states. That’s where my childhood dream of being a sports reporter has taken me over the past half-decade. Just a few days ago, I added Louisiana to the list, and I can safely say without hyperbole it’s my most exciting stop yet.
Let me step back. My name is Nathan Brown, and I’m joining The Advocate in New Orleans as the paper’s high school sports/Saints/Pelicans/anything-they’ll-let-me-write-about reporter.
Last week, I drove solo about 1,300 miles south from New Jersey, after previous stops in California, Virginia, Arizona and my home state of Indiana. I’m a Hoosier — don’t ask what that means, only my fourth-grade teacher mom knows — who grew up overcome with a love of sports ever since I could watch Dan Marino throw a touchdown.
Yes, for better or worse (let’s be honest, mostly worse) I’m a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan. Even though they have only won a single playoff game since I was in third grade. Even though their list of starting quarterbacks since the Marino era totals 19 and counting. Even though management, afraid of one starting quarterback’s season-ending shoulder injury, signed a separate starter coming off a season-ending knee injury in the spring of 2006. Daunte Culpepper was gone after four games. I’m certain you know the alternative quarterback's story all too well.
Since, I’ve been forced to watch visibly uninterested Jay Cutler, one-shouldered Chad Pennington, washed up Trent Green, John Beck, Tyler Thigpen and potentially the league’s most unnerving franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.
All the while, the Dolphins helped gift New Orleans locals with a Hall of Fame quarterback while playing a major role in turning LSU national champion coach Nick Saban into college football overlord Nick Saban. Maybe that’s an even trade, you tell me.
But don’t let me convince you that my life in sports has been all bad. I vividly remember witnessing in-person Brees and Purdue all but clinching a Rose Bowl berth with a win over Ohio State. I stormed the court when Indiana’s Christian Watford hit what will forever be known as The Wat Shot to upset Anthony Davis’ Kentucky squad inside Assembly Hall.
My dad and I were once the last patrons to leave Augusta National after a rainy practice round. One family vacation, he and I snuck into the old Orange Bowl and took photos on the 50-yard-line (still convinced it’s not “trespassing” if the gates are unlocked). I somehow snagged a seat at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for a Rafael Nadal match. I watched gleefully one Sunday as Dolphins coaches made Bill Belichick look like a middle school JV coach with the Wildcat formation.
Inside the ropes, I’ve covered a Final Four, survived a Super Bowl Media Day scrum, walked the course with PGA and LPGA pros, sat next to Roger Federer for a media round table and interviewed USA Track and Field legend John Carlos over the phone.
Some may think those memories are the reasons I got into sports media, but they’re far from the truth. I was captured first by Rick Reilly’s back-page columns in Sports Illustrated. His ability to invoke deep belly laughs one week and ugly crying the next, all with his skill of using the written word to paint pictures of the lives of people in sports, is something I aspire to one day achieve.
To me, that’s the most enjoyable and most important part of this profession: pulling back the curtain to tell the true, honest stories of both the biggest, as well as the most insignificant, people in the world of sports. Stats, championship titles and teams themselves are nowhere near as interesting as the people behind them. The stories of individuals’ rise to fame or infamy through sports are the things that bond fathers with their sons and daughters and can start shouting matches over Thanksgiving dinner tables.
Those are the tales I hastily moved to the bayou to tell. My wife of two months and I decided the opportunity for me to grow as a writer and a reporter with the excellent journalists at The Advocate was worth the strain of living in separate time zones for an undetermined amount of time. Side note: if you’re a media, PR or communications professional looking to hire a seasoned, bilingual writer or editor in the New Orleans area, let’s talk.
After moving five times since the summer of 2014, I’m planning to grow some roots. I’ve seen just about every corner of the country, each one rich with its own unique stories to unearth, and I’m certain New Orleans is no different. So please, start blowing up my email with story ideas you’ve been dying to see told, no matter how insignificant you think they may be. Nearly every time, those are where the best ones begin.