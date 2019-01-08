Behind a suffocating defensive effort that held Mandeville to only seven points in the first half, the Northshore High School girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten in league play after a 49-28 victory Tuesday night at Mandeville.
Chrya Butler led Northshore with a game-high 14 points. Sophomore Soniyah Reed added 13.
Kristen Baham was the leading scorer for the Skippers with seven and Sarah Tullos added six.
Alyssa West hit a 3-pointer for Northshore (19-6, 4-0 District 6-5A) 12 seconds into the game. The Panthers, who never trailed, raced out to a 7-0 lead and led 14-6 after one period.
The Panthers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Skippers (8-12, 1-2) 16-1. Mandeville’s lone points of the quarter came on a Meagan Bubeck free throw with 7:12 remaining.
Mandeville opened the second half with a 10-2 run to cut the deficit down to 32-17 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“The story of the game was our ability to defend tonight,” Butler said. “The defense has been the key to our success thus far this season.”
Butler said the Panthers, reighth in the LHSAA Class 5A power rankings, have a chance for a special season.
“This is a quality basketball team that plays together,” she said. “Are we capable of making a run?
"Absolutely, but the key is taking it one game at a time. Don’t think several games ahead because they won’t mean anything if you don’t win the game you are playing in right then and there.
“We, of course, can improve in multiple different aspects as the season progresses, but it’s like I said earlier. It all starts with defense. If we can continue to play defense at a high level, I like our chances for success.”
Northshore returns to action Friday night it hosts Hammond, while Mandeville hits the road to take on Ponchatoula on Thursday.