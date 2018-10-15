Large Schools Super 10
1. John Curtis (7-0) 1
Last week: Beat St. Augustine 58-22
The buzz: Patriots score on all nine possessions, roll to 16th straight district win,
Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Bertolino)
2. Edna Karr (7-0) 2
Last week: Beat Belle Chasse 26-7
The buzz: Cougars have given up just 13 points in past three weeks, winning streak now 19.
Up next: Friday vs. McMain (Behrman)
3. John Ehret (6-1) 3
Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 20-6
The buzz: Damond Leonard's 144 yards helps Patriots get first win in four tries over Landry-Walker.
Up next: Friday vs. East Jefferson (Memtsas)
4. Warren Easton (5-1) 4
Last week: Beat McMain 46-0
The buzz: Even without QB Lance Legendre (ankle), Eagles beat McMain by identical score from 2017
Up next: Saturday vs. Helen Cox (Pan American)
5. Destrehan (6-1) 5
Last week: Beat Central Lafourche 51-21
The buzz: Wildcats' first 50-point outing since 52-27 victory over Barbe in 2015 playoffs.
Up next: Friday vs. H.L. Bourgeois
6. Lakeshore (7-0) 6
Last week: Beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-0
The buzz: Titans have outscored past two opponents 96-0
Up next: Friday vs. Franklinton
7. Rummel (6-1) 7
Last week: Beat Jesuit 20-7
The buzz: Chandler Fields throws for 250 yards as Raiders remain undefeated against in-state opponents.
Up next: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)
8. Slidell (5-2) NR
Last week: Beat Mandeville 41-31
The buzz: Tigers averaging 40 points per game during current four-game winning streak,
Up next: Friday vs. St. Paul's
9. Jesuit (4-3) 9
Last week: Lost to Rummel 20-7
The buzz: Blue Jays have scored just seven points in past two games.
Up next:
10. St. Paul's (4-3) NR
Last week: Beat Ponchatoula 72-7
The buzz: Jack Mashburn accounted for five touchdowns as Wolves dismantle Wave.
Up next: Friday at Slidell
Small School Super 10
1. Country Day (7-0) 1
Last week: Beat Fisher 41-0
The buzz: Cajuns show no signs of letdown after beating Newman, blank Fisher for second straight year
Up next: Friday vs. Ben Franklin
2. De La Salle (4-2) 2
Last week: Beat Lusher 42-7
The buzz: De’Ante Lebranch rushed for 133 yards, two TDs to lead Cavaliers to victory.
Up next: Friday at St. James
3. Newman (6-2) 3
Last week: Beat Riverside 41-14
The buzz: Martin Butcher tosses four TDs to help Greenies get back on track after loss to Country Day.
Up next: Friday at South Plaquemines
4. St. James (5-2) 4
Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 43-7
The buzz: Wildcats have given up just seven total points the past two weeks
Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle
5. Hannan (7-0) 5
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0
The buzz: Hawks have yet to give up more than 14 points in a game this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Albany
6. West St. John (5-2) 6
Last week: Beat Covenant Christian 44-18
The buzz: Rams averaging 51 points per game during three-game winning streak
Up next: Thursday at Varnado
7. St. Charles (4-3) 7
Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 21-6
The buzz: Comets won past two games by combined score of 63-6.
Up next: Friday vs. Haynes Academy
8. Cohen (4-3) 9
Last week: Beat Abramson Sci 34-12
The buzz: Cohen has outscored opponents 140-12 during current three-game winning streak.
Up next: Saturday vs. KIPP Renaissance
9. Sophie B. Wright (3-4) NR
Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 24-11
The buzz: Warriors have won two in a row after rough 1-4 start, including two games vs. 4A schools
Up next: at Thomas Jefferson
10. Riverside (1-5) 8
Last week: Lost to Newman 41-14
The buzz: Rebels lose to Greenies at home for just the third time in 20 years.
Up next: Friday at Fisher