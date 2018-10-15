no.curtisstaug071.101418
John Curtis' Joel Taylor (26) catches a touchdown pass against St. Augustine during the first half Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the University of Tulane's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Large Schools Super 10

1. John Curtis (7-0) 1

Last week: Beat St. Augustine 58-22

The buzz: Patriots score on all nine possessions, roll to 16th straight district win,

Up next: Friday vs. Holy Cross (Bertolino)

2. Edna Karr (7-0) 2

Last week: Beat Belle Chasse 26-7

The buzz: Cougars have given up just 13 points in past three weeks, winning streak now 19.

Up next: Friday vs. McMain (Behrman)

3. John Ehret (6-1) 3

Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 20-6

The buzz: Damond Leonard's 144 yards helps Patriots get first win in four tries over Landry-Walker.

Up next: Friday vs. East Jefferson (Memtsas)

4. Warren Easton (5-1) 4

Last week: Beat McMain 46-0

The buzz: Even without QB Lance Legendre (ankle), Eagles beat McMain by identical score from 2017

Up next: Saturday vs. Helen Cox (Pan American)

5. Destrehan (6-1) 5

Last week: Beat Central Lafourche 51-21

The buzz: Wildcats' first 50-point outing since 52-27 victory over Barbe in 2015 playoffs.

Up next: Friday vs. H.L. Bourgeois

6. Lakeshore (7-0) 6

Last week: Beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-0

The buzz: Titans have outscored past two opponents 96-0

Up next: Friday vs. Franklinton

7. Rummel (6-1) 7

Last week: Beat Jesuit 20-7

The buzz: Chandler Fields throws for 250 yards as Raiders remain undefeated against in-state opponents.

Up next: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)

8. Slidell (5-2) NR

Last week: Beat Mandeville 41-31

The buzz: Tigers averaging 40 points per game during current four-game winning streak,

Up next: Friday vs. St. Paul's

9. Jesuit (4-3) 9

Last week: Lost to Rummel 20-7

The buzz: Blue Jays have scored just seven points in past two games.

Up next:

10. St. Paul's (4-3) NR

Last week: Beat Ponchatoula 72-7

The buzz: Jack Mashburn accounted for five touchdowns as Wolves dismantle Wave.

Up next: Friday at Slidell

Small School Super 10

1. Country Day (7-0) 1

Last week: Beat Fisher 41-0

The buzz: Cajuns show no signs of letdown after beating Newman, blank Fisher for second straight year

Up next: Friday vs. Ben Franklin

2. De La Salle (4-2) 2

Last week: Beat Lusher 42-7

The buzz: De’Ante Lebranch rushed for 133 yards, two TDs to lead Cavaliers to victory.

Up next: Friday at St. James

3. Newman (6-2) 3

Last week: Beat Riverside 41-14

The buzz: Martin Butcher tosses four TDs to help Greenies get back on track after loss to Country Day.

Up next: Friday at South Plaquemines

4. St. James (5-2) 4

Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 43-7

The buzz: Wildcats have given up just seven total points the past two weeks

Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle

5. Hannan (7-0) 5

Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0

The buzz: Hawks have yet to give up more than 14 points in a game this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Albany

6. West St. John (5-2) 6

Last week: Beat Covenant Christian 44-18

The buzz: Rams averaging 51 points per game during three-game winning streak

Up next: Thursday at Varnado

7. St. Charles (4-3) 7

Last week: Beat Donaldsonville 21-6

The buzz: Comets won past two games by combined score of 63-6.

Up next: Friday vs. Haynes Academy

8. Cohen (4-3) 9

Last week: Beat Abramson Sci 34-12

The buzz: Cohen has outscored opponents 140-12 during current three-game winning streak.

Up next: Saturday vs. KIPP Renaissance

9. Sophie B. Wright (3-4) NR

Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 24-11

The buzz: Warriors have won two in a row after rough 1-4 start, including two games vs. 4A schools

Up next: at Thomas Jefferson

10. Riverside (1-5) 8

Last week: Lost to Newman 41-14

The buzz: Rebels lose to Greenies at home for just the third time in 20 years.

Up next: Friday at Fisher

