After being shutout in the second round of the 2017 playoffs, the John Ehret football team made a run all the way to the Class 5A semifinals this year, led by a stellar senior class. A trio of Patriots seniors headlined the eight New Orleans-area players who made the Class 5A All-State football team selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
John Ehret linebacker Donte Starks, an LSU signee, was named to the team after recording 129 tackles, including 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss. He was joined by Patriots quarterback, Travis Mumphrey, who totaled 3,543 yards of offense and 35 total touchdowns before signing with UNLV, and offensive lineman Ahmad Bradley, who helped pave the way for one of the state’s best offenses that averaged 32.4 points a game.
A pair of seniors from John Curtis’ Division I state title team were honored on the team, including senior offensive lineman Preston Guedry and defensive back Donald Clay, who returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns before signing with SMU.
Two of the area’s most dominant running backs also made the cut, including Destrehan’s John Emery, who rushed for 1,683 yards and 26 touchdowns before signing with LSU, and Slidell junior Harlan Dixon, who totaled 2,501 yards of offense and 23 scores.
Jesuit senior defensive lineman Perry Ganci was also honored after recording 15.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for a loss in his 115.5 total tackles.
LSWA Class 5A Football Team
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
WR Chandler Whitfield Zachary 5-9 160 Sr.
WR Tyjae Spears Ponchatoula 5-11 185 Sr.
TE Ray Parker Ruston 6-5 285 Sr.
OL Ahmad Bradley Ehret 6-1 280 Sr.
OL Preston Guedry John Curtis 5-11 260 Sr.
OL Victor Cutler West Monroe 6-3 290 Sr.
OL Kolby Matthews Zachary 6-0 310 Sr.
OL Cameron Davis Captain Shreve 6-2 285 Sr.
QB Keilon Brown Zachary 6-0 180 Jr.
RB John Emery Destrehan 5-11 202 Sr.
RB Harlan Dixon Slidell 6-0 175 Jr.
RB Cam Wright West Monroe 5-9 185 Sr.
ATH Travis Mumphrey Ehret 6-1 190 Sr.
PK Scotty Roblow Byrd 6-4 156 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Dalvin Hutchinson West Monroe 6-1 312 Sr.
DL Andrew Gleason West Monroe 6-2 240 Sr.
DL Perry Ganci Jesuit 6-2 248 Sr.
DL Elijah Chatman Evangel 6-3 250 Sr.
LB Donte Starks Ehret 6-1 215 Sr.
LB Wes Brady Zachary 5-11 225 Sr.
LB Carl Glass Ouachita 5-10 185 Jr.
LB Na’Drian Dizadare Evangel 6-2 200 Sr.
DB Latrell Charles Acadiana 5-11 175 Sr.
DB Jadarius Clark Alexandria 6-2 180 Jr.
DB Tyler Judson Zachary 6-0 185 Sr.
DB Donald Clay John Curtis 5-11 175 Sr.
KR Michael Hamburg West Monroe 5-10 148 Sr.
P Cole Cazenave Catholic-BR 6-0 185 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: KEILON BROWN, ZACHARY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: ELIJAH CHATMAN, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DARNELL LEE, EAST ASCENSION
HONORABLE MENTION
Anthony Ruffin Jr., Terrebonne; Johnny Carter III, Terrebonne; Thor Boudreaux, New Iberia; William Black, New Iberia; Tay Cole, Ponchatoula; Jaquez Jackson, Ouachita; Jonathan Williams, Ouachita; Ethan Swanner, West Monroe; Chandler Moncrief, West Monroe; Brooks Miller, West Monroe; Dylan Skinner, Ruston; Camdyn Crowe, Ruston; Tyrik Mitchell, Hammond; CJ McWilliams, Haughton; Horatio Ruffins, Evangel; Blake Shapen, Evangel; DJ Fleming, Captain Shreve; Tristan Sweeney, Haughton; Nick Erwin, Byrd; Kentravious Morris, Parkway; Brandon Marshall, Airline; Brian Marshall, Airline; Brian Thomas Walker; Jalen Cook, Walker; Byron Lockhart, Walker; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Hunter Brown, Barbe; Jerren Gilbert, Sam Houston; Jacob Kieff, Jesuit; A.J. Gillie, Natchitoches Central; Devin Doucet, Acadiana; Falepuke Alo, East Ascension; Gerron Duhon, Sam Houston; Zene Chretien, Barbe; Chaz Ward, Terrebonne; Deon Jenkins, Central Lafourche; Hahsan Jackson, Ruston; Chaunzavia Lewis, Ouachita; Richard Chark, Alexandria; Larryll Greene, Acadiana; Tamauge Sloan, Evangel Christian; Eric Outley, Ruston; Jacob Guidry, Slidell; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Morgan Clark, Sulphur; Alberto Ontiveros, East Ascension; Max Scheurich, Jesuit; Cayden Reynolds, Alexandria; Ja’Khi Douglas, Terrebonne; Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston; Caleb Jackson, Zachary; Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria; Angelo Anderson, John Curtis; Kershawn Fisher, Northshore; Braden Carrier, Acadiana; Deshon Hall, East Ascension; Elijah Reames, Catholic-BR; Cullen Butler, Terrebonne; Edgerrin Cooper, Covington; Jake LeFleur, Sulphur; Michael Harlow, Sam Houston; Mikinzi Nash, Pineville; Jonathan Mestayer, Catholic-BR; Dequann Mitchell, East Ascension; Tyrone Lewis, Hammond; Bruce LaRocca, Barbe; Austin Dunlap, Northshore; Chandler Washington, Covington; Branden Walker, Sulphur;
Adonis Friloux, Hahnville; Tyler Grubbs, Holy Cross; Ahmad Harris, East Jefferson; Greg Brooks, West Jefferson; Ishmael Burdine, Slidell; Donovan Kaufman, Rummel; Jarius Monroe, East St. John; Dontrell Smith, Destrehan; Chaz Burchfield, Slidell; Chase Cooke, Destrehan; Deron Coleman, Ehret; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Dywan Griffin, Landry-Walker; Tyler Kirkwood, Holy Cross; Broderick Martin, St. Augustine; Koy Moore, Rummel; Jordan Pickney, Ehret; Noah Varnado, Jesuit; Chad Alexander, Landry-Walker; Iverson Celestine, Fontainebleau; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Jack Mashburn, St. Paul’s.