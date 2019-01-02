The St. Augustine basketball team does not lack for talent nor depth, nor determination nor grit.
But perhaps what the Purple Knights do best is they grind.
For a case in point, look no further than the reigning Catholic League champions’ District 9-5A opener versus Holy Cross on Wednesday night.
Forced to switch venues less than two hours before tipoff, the Knights refused to be deterred by a wet floor at Watson Jones Memorial Gymnasium and found the Holy Cross Student Center much to their liking in recording a 59-52 victory.
Senior center Jalvin Mitchell scored all 12 of his points in the first three quarters in addition to grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking two shots to pace a six-player contingent with seven or more points that carried the Knights to their 13th straight victory of the season.
St. Augustine (20-2, 1-0) outscored the Tigers in each period but the fourth in establishing advantages of 17-15, 33-29 and 45-36 entering the final eight minutes when guards Damon Landry, D’Mari Wiltz and Dante Smith combined to sink four field goals and the Knights hit six of eight free throws to halt a seven-game winning streak by the Tigers.
Jefferson scored 9 points, Landry, Wiltz and Smith contributed 8 apiece and Darius Henry chipped in with 7 for the defending champions.
“That has been the makeup of our team this season, anyone can have a good night,’’ St. Augustine coach Mitchell Johnson said. “It was a team effort for us tonight. Everyone stepped up. Our depth is about how we play defense. If we’re playing at a high level on defense, everything else is going to fall in place.’’
Holy Cross (16-5, 0-1) was paced by senior guard Tyler Beaver, who came off the bench to score a game-high 18 points that was supported by another 10 from senior guard Kalil Thomas.
“They are very, very physical,’’ Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood said of St. Augustine. “They grind out games. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. So you can’t make mistakes as well. They didn’t really shoot the ball that well tonight, but they hurt us with second-chance points. That was our undoing.’’
The Knights held a commanding 35-25 advantage on the boards as Jefferson, Wiltz and Smith all grabbed five rebounds apiece to offset 12 turnovers that were five more than those committed by the Tigers.
After trailing by 10 three times in the fourth quarter, Holy Cross twice got to within six points of the Knights in the finals two minutes, seven seconds and then one last time to within five, but Wiltz responded with a three-point play, then hit a free throw and Jefferson connected on both ends of a one and one to seal the victory.
“We did well offensively, but we had a few mental breakdowns that we’ve got to clean up for the rest of the Catholic League season,’’ Mitchell said. “Our shooting was off a little. We’ve got to make our shots and take it one game at a time.’’
The change in gyms was no factor, Mitchell said. “Coach had us locked in before we got to the gym. It didn’t matter where we played. The Catholic League is different than other games. We can’t afford to have any setbacks. We have to come in locked in for every game.’’
St. Augustine returns to Catholic League play on Saturday by playing host to Shaw at 7 p.m. while Holy Cross does likewise against Brother Martin.