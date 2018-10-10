After his team lost a 40-38 heartbreaker on the road to Walker on Sept. 14, Slidell High senior Blake Simmons stood up and told his teammates to keep their heads up and that they were going to leave the stadium as one unit.
Slidell coach Larry Favre says that was the turning point of the season.
His squad hasn’t lost a game since.
“That was a big growth step for us as a program,” Favre said. “To be a successful program, you have to learn how to win and how to lose. That is starting to happen now. In order to be successful, your program has to be player led. In the past, it was always coach-led in those moments. The players have said we are going to be OK. It’s taken a little longer to get there than I thought it would, but that moment was the step I have been waiting on for the past five years."
“By October, you should morph into what you are, and I think that’s what we’ve done. ... We have learned that we have a good football team, and we have learned to trust each other. Family is very important to us and in years past we haven’t handled adversity well. That changed after the Walker game.”
Averaging 35.1 points per contest, including putting 59 on the board last week in a district win on the road against Ponchatoula, Slidell stands 4-2 overall and a perfect 3-0 in 6-5A play heading into its game Friday at home against Mandeville. The 3-0 start for the Tigers in league play is its best start since 2002 when they had a perfect regular season (10-0).
“Offensively, I think we have done a great job of using all of our weapons,” Favre said. “We are spreading the ball around, which makes us very hard to defend. We have so many weapons and that allows us to be a very balanced team.”
Senior quarterback Jacob Guidry leads the way for the Slidell High offensive attack. Guidry has thrown for 1,473 yards and completed 70.2-percent of his passes (85-121) for 16 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
Junior Harlan Dixon is the other big star offensively for the Tigers. The leading rusher and receiver on the team, Dixon has rushed for 860 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 25 balls for 484 yards and five more touchdowns. Senior Tito Simmons had a solid 2018 campaign, rushing for 206 yards and catching 24 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
“One of our biggest keys to success is the fact that Jacob Guidry has become a pocket passer,” Favre said. “He can also still beat you with his feet. This has allowed us to settle into our identity as a multiple threat when we have the football. We are also playing with a tremendous amount of confidence on the other side of the ball as well.”
All the success on both sides of the ball has led to one losing streak ending, and the Tigers having the opportunity to end two others. In week five, Slidell defeated Covington for the first time in seven years. In its matchup this week against Mandeville, the Tigers will take on a Skippers program they have beaten only once in the last 10 years. That’s followed by a showdown with St. Paul’s the following week in a matchup that Slidell hasn’t been victorious in over a decade.
“This team is extremely focused,” Favre said. “We played Ponchatoula on a Thursday (Oct. 4), and on Friday morning, all of our varsity kids were on campus back to work. It was a beautiful sight to see as a coach. That told me that our young men continue to mature and are very confident. We are arriving as a program, not just a year-to-year team.
“Just look at the last decade; Mandeville has completed dominated Slidell. We are very focused on trying to defeat a Mandeville squad that is playing its best football right now. In 6-5A, if you are not at your best, anyone can beat anyone. The Mandeville program has achieved some tremendous things that we are still striving to achieve.”