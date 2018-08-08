Man, is it good to be back.
My wife and I visited New York and Boston for our summer vacation, and we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. I made my first trip to Fenway Park, and it was quite memorable.
But enough vacation talk. The calendar has changed to August, and that means the school year is quickly approaching and the prep sports season is almost ready to start. I couldn’t be more excited.
First, a couple of items that we missed while I was away. There is a new boys basketball coach at Mandeville High School. Jason Sessions, formerly at Denham Springs, will try to revive a Skippers program that has struggled the past several seasons. Also at Mandeville, Mark Weinmunson also announced his resignation as the school's head coach to pursue other ventures. It will be interesting to see who replaces him.
The shocker of the summer, however, had to come on the St. Scholastica campus, as Michael Ortner announced his resignation as girls soccer coach. Ortner led the Doves to six state championships in 12 years, and his leadership and knowledge of the sport will not be easy to replace.
A DREAM IDEA IN THE MAKING: The vast majority of readers realize that the start of the prep football season is on the horizon. With that in mind, I believe I have come up with a cool idea for the future of the sport that brings the entire parish together.
Fast forward to the year 2020, because I’m giving the 12 parish schools that play football two years to work out the details. I would love to see by that time a single jamboree that features all 12 schools.
For those unaware, jamborees occur the week before the start of the regular season — think NFL preseason games. Currently, the 12 football-playing schools spread out across the area to different jamborees. For example, Mandeville and Covington take part in the same jamboree, but Salmen is traveling to Albany this year. Lakeshore, Archbishop Hannan and St. Paul’s are all in different jamborees.
Having a jamboree that features all 12 teams from the parish would be a fantastic idea. It would bring the entire parish together, and more importantly, keep all the money that's raised in the parish. You wouldn’t have to travel much, and you wouldn’t have to share money with teams from outside the area.
I know many will have questions about details. I hope to have answers to some of them:
Where do you play it? That’s an easy one: Lakeshore High School. Centrally located, it also has turf so you don’t have to worry about tearing up a field with six games of action. It also negates any effects of weather.
When do you play it? This one is a little more complicated, and I have options. My top option would be the Saturday before the start of the regular season. Six games: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and the nightcap at 8 p.m. I have talked to some area coaches, however, who don't like the idea of playing on the Saturday before the start of the regular season.
That leads me to option number two. You play it over two days, the Thursday and Friday before the start of the regular season. Three games on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., and three games on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
What is the schedule? The most important thing here is that you don’t want any games against opponents you play in the regular season. Although I’m up for changing this each year, for the first year’s schedule, I have to credit Roger Glynn, a contributing writer for our sister paper, The New Orleans Advocate, for coming up with: St. Paul’s vs. Lakeshore, Hannan vs. Fontainebleau, Northshore vs. Pope John Paul, Slidell vs. Pearl River, Mandeville vs. Salmen and Northlake vs. Covington as would-be matchups.
I believe this would be a great idea, and they could get a corporate sponsor and call it the (fill in the blank) St. Tammany Bayou Bowl.