New Orleans-area field event stars didn’t pick up any individual victories in the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Track and Field Classic, but a three of the area’s best sprinters set themselves up well for potential victories come Saturday in the finals held at Tad Gormley Stadium.
After setting his school’s best-ever mark in the 100 meters at 10.48 seconds last week in the prelims of the Texas Southern Relays in Houston, John Curtis junior Corey Wren bested the mark again, winning his heat Friday with a 10.47. He finished with the fastest time by 0.33 seconds and will look to smash his own record once more on Saturday.
Edna Karr senior Michael Clements finished with the fastest prelim time in the boys 110 hurdles at 14.55, and St. Katharine Drexel senior Alia Armstrong followed suit with the top time in the girls 100 hurdles at 13.75, putting a second between her and her nearest competitor.
The Mandeville girls 4x800 relay team of senior Ashleigh Touchard, juniors Dabney Howard and Charley Chehardy and sophomore Anna Huffman picked up the area’s lone first-place finish of the day with a time of 9:44.77, edging out Sacred Heart by less than half a second.
The girls' triple-jump did not yet have final results by press time.
The rest of the field events pick back up at 10 a.m. with the boys’ discuss, high jump, triple jump and pole vault, along with the girls’ long jump, javelin and shot put. Track events begin at 1 p.m. with the 4x200 relay finals.