For the last decade, the Country Day girls athletics program has been synonymous with volleyball dominance. Nine state titles over 10 years will do that.
But the core of the Cajuns’ own volleyball squad is trying to change that – or at least add another one of the school’s teams into the limelight.
For the first time since 2009, the school’s varsity girls basketball team has pushed its way into the state semifinals in Alexandria, propelled by seven members of a volleyball contingent that pulled off a three-set sweep as the top seed in November’s Division V title match against Ascension Episcopal. It’s a group with a new head coach, Jacqueline Rosenblat, who’s been with the program for four years, witnessing a handful of highs mixed with several lows, and a brand-new assistant, Andrea Williams, who spearheaded Ursuline’s run of two titles over the last three years.
Combine them with a roster that goes just eight-deep and includes just one senior, but who didn’t graduate anyone from a year ago, and it’s a bench full of Cajuns who together found a way to break through the glass ceiling just last week in a road semifinals upset victory over Episcopal, 47-41.
“I’ve been playing since fifth grade, and I’ve seen the total progression, from okay to really bad, and then we went up,” said lone senior Kate Goodwin. “But in years’ past, I never thought we would get this far.
“We went into that game just not thinking we could lose, and I think that really helped us. We went in prepared mentally and physically. We knew it would be a tough game, knew the crowd would be loud and excited. But for me, I just thought of it as ‘They’re cheering for us, not against us.’ ”
With the win, No. 5 Country Day (17-8) will face top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (18-10) Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria. There, they’ll face a team making its fifth consecutive trip to the state semifinals, but one that has yet to take home a title in that span. The Falcons’ latest postseason disappointment came at the hands of last year’s sixth-seeded St. Katharine Drexel, who upended the then-No. 2 seed in the semis on their way to a state title.
But new Country Day coaching staff addition Williams knows a little something about postseason statement upsets. Back in 2016, her No. 8 Ursuline squad went on the road in the quarterfinals and knocked off No. 1 St. Thomas More 59-55 to earn a semifinals berth. The Lions were the highest-seeded team from any bracket to earn the trip to the University Center in Hammond, eventually taking down No, 6 Rayne 61-48 in the championship.
“You want to play the best. If you don’t, then how are you going to measure yourself?” Williams said. “We tell our girls ‘You respect every team you play, but you fear no one. They practice just like you. They’re human just like you.’ ”
The Country Day volleyball team’s traditional success makes this deep run with a young, shallow roster and a new coaching staff that much more unexpected, too. Commanding the attention of nearly the entire basketball roster into the second week of November meant basketball prep didn’t start until nearly the middle of the month, after most teams had not only started practice for some time, but scrimmages and even some regular season games.
Still, the team set its sights on a District 11-2A title, and even the way it had to grind to finish in second showed this was much more than the seven-win squad from a year ago. In a game where Country Day trailed at times by double-digits and was down to just six players the entire game, the Cajuns fought back and downed last year’s Division III runners-up St. Mary’s, 39-38, on Feb. 1. Wins like that began to show Williams’ squad that win-totals and playoff seeding doesn’t mean much when it comes to the final score.
“This run can go as far as they want to go,” the assistant coach said.
Maybe the biggest sign of maturity was how the team celebrated, but then moved on by last Friday’s practice the day after the team’s win the quarters. With that volleyball swagger shining through, the Cajuns know that semifinal berths should become an expectation, not a reason for celebration.
“We know how it feels to win a championship, and all of us want to go out and win another one,” junior Kaci Chairs said. “It’s about it we want it or not.”