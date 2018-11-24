Country Day’s magical football season ended Saturday on a night when it succumbed to the mercurial running of Catholic-New Iberia quarterback Trenayvian Amos.
Amos ran for five touchdowns and gained 316 yards running as the defending state champion Panthers defeated Country Day 57-54 in a Division III semifinal game before a standing room-only crowd at Country Day.
Catholic-New Iberia (12-0) will be making its third straight appearance in the championship game when it meets top-seeded Notre Dame (12-0) for the Division III championship at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 6 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Notre Dame has won five state titles in football.
Country Day Coach Joe Chango said his team’s first loss this season was a painful experience. The No. 2-seeded Cajuns finished their season 11-1, missing out on the school’s first appearance in a football championship game.
“I told the team, 'I told them I’ve been doing this for 22 years and only once has it ended happy,' ” said Chango, who was an assistant when Jesuit won the Division I title in 2014.
“(We) have just got to take the pain and grow from it and become a better from it.”
Country Day trailed 21-19 at halftime and Catholic-NI was set to receive the second-half kickoff.
The always resourceful Cajuns managed to steal two possessions at the start of the third quarter to take a 32-21 lead.
But Amos scored three plays later on a 28-yard run to swing the momentum back to his team. Amos’ other TDs were on runs of 24, 28, 56, 32, and 75 yards. His 316 yards rushing came on only 14 carries.
“We knew he was good,” Chango said. “We knew he was going to be hard to tackle. we didn’t tackle him, and they scored more points than we did.”
Running back Trey Henry added 192 yards out of the Panthers’ Wing-T offense and scored twice.
Country Day opened a 39-29 lead on a 2-yard run by quarterback Justin Ibieta with 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
The Cajuns stole four possessions in the second half by recovering three onside kicks and one fumble.
“We knew it was coming, . . . and that’s what stinks.,” Panthers Coach Brent Indest said. “You know what they’re going to do, and they keep hammering you with it.”
Two rare defensive stops, including one when Amos broke up a crucial third-down pass as a defender, enabled the Panthers to score two quick touchdowns and Catholic went on top to stay 43-39 in the fourth quarter.
Ibieta accounted for 482 yards, rushing for 143 and on 18 of 34 passing for 335 yards. He ran for four scores and threw for four.
Ibieta . . .if he’s not an all-state quarterback, I’ve never seen one,” Indest said. “Ibieta. . . that’s a stallion man.”