When you bring up Catholic League boys basketball action to Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood, the six-year head coach loves to talk refer back to math principles you learned about back in middle school.
His “order of operations” theory – or more appropriately, the lack of it when it comes to District 9-5A action – refers to the chaos that ensues whenever these seven schools take the floor pitted against each other. You need only look at co-champion St. Augustine’s 60-54 loss to Rummel, who finished with the second-worst district record this season, to get a sense of what can happen.
Kirkwood didn’t need his Tigers to be the favorites heading into this season, but unlike they’ve been able to do in years’ past when his seniors have finished 4-8, 4-8 and 6-6 against district foes, they needed to pull out the close games, no matter the circumstances.
“I’ve put them in all sorts of situations all year. We’ve been practicing being down, and even when they have been, it never looked like it,” Kirkwood said. “They’ve played with this calmness. It’s what we’ve been working toward all this time.”
The coach’s body of work finally culminated this season in a share of a Catholic League title, something this program hasn’t accomplished since 1976. The large black-and-white photos that hang in the Tigers’ gym hint at just how long this storied team and school have been around, but this team’s clutch gene has rarely been matched.
It first surfaced when the Tigers found themselves trailing traditional district contender Jesuit by as many as 19 points in their first district meeting, powering Holy Cross into a 58-55 victory in overtime. It helped salvage a 70-68 overtime win against John Curtis three days later.
And after beating the Purple Knights in their second meeting to move into first place Jan. 25, it helped keep them there four days later in a 56-54 win on the road over Brother Martin – a game in which the Tigers trailed by as many as 13 points and didn’t take lead in the second half until 58 seconds remained.
Those tight wins, Kirkwood said, are a culmination of several years of building mental toughness to match the skill he’s seen in his roster in years’ passed.
“This isn’t a fly-by overnight thing. This is something that we worked toward as a group for years,” he said. “It’s just a culmination of all those years of work and preparation.”
That body of work helped earn No. 3 Holy Cross a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Division I state tournament, culminating in a home matchup with No. 6 Brother Martin Friday at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to return to the state semifinals for just the second time since 1974.
As district rivals, Kirkwood said there’s few unknowns for either team entering the teams’ third meeting of the season, even with Holy Cross getting two weeks off since the end of the regular season. So earning a home game in the quarters – something that could have slipped away, had the Tigers lost those three down-to-the-wire games – makes all the difference in the world.
“It’s always tough to beat a team out of your league a third or fourth time, and that could very well end up happening,” Kirkwood said. “It would be magical to play for a state championship, but it’s going to be tough.”
Looking beyond Friday, the Tigers would likely face St. Augustine for a third time in the semifinals next week, and possibly Jesuit for a fourth time this season in a potential championship matchup.
Winning a Catholic League title was the first goal on the board for Kirkwood’s team this season, but the confidence the Tigers built during that run could play a pivotal role in whether they achieve the next: a state title.
But the order of operations says a quarterfinals win has to come first.
“It would be huge, not just for us, but the school, with all the hard work we’ve put in and talking about it since our freshmen year,” said senior Kalil Thomas. “But we can’t worry about any more than one game at a time.”