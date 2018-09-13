Nothing like having a nice game of pitch and catch to get the weekend started.
Witness Newman quarterback Martin Butcher and Greenies wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland.
Uptown New Orleans’ dashing duo collaborated on three highlight reel scoring passes to lead state-ranked Newman to a 28-6 non district victory against East Jefferson on Thursday night at Joe Yenni Stadium.
The Butcher-to-Sutherland connection accounted for Newman’s final three touchdowns on completions covering 50, 53 and 15 yards following a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Butcher in the first quarter that followed yet another highlight type effort by the Greenies’ other wide receiver Murray Calhoun.
“We just try to utilize the talent we have in the best way possible,’’ Butcher said after passing for 232 yards and increasing his season total of scoring passes to 12 in three games.
“We have good players all over the field and we try to take advantage of them as much as possible.’’
Sutherland proved to be Butcher’s primary target versus the Warriors in hauling in five of his senior co-captain’s nine completions good for 140 yards. Eight of Butcher’s dozen scoring passes have been caught by his junior teammate.
“I have a strong chemistry with Martin,’’ Sutherland said. “We’ve been playing together since the seventh grade. We’re great friends, and our chemistry was on display tonight.’’
Their heroics helped Newman (3-0) record its 15th straight regular-season victory in protecting a No. 6 state ranking in Class 2A and No. 3 ranking in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for small schools. The Greenies continue with their nondistrict schedule by hosting to Berwick at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“We focus on each week,’’ Newman coach Nelson Stewart said when asked about his program’s winning streak that dates to 2016. “Our motto is stay humble, stay hungry, and I thought we did a good job of doing that tonight. We stayed focused on East Jefferson.’’
East Jefferson (0-3) continued with its struggles offensively although the Warriors did manage to move the ball enough to score their second touchdown of the young season and increase their points total to 14. The Warriors open District 8-5A competition next week by hosting Landry-Walker in an 11 a.m. Saturday game at Joe Yenni.
“We’re the kind of team that we’re not real young, but we’re inexperienced in a lot of spots. So we thought it might take us to midseason to get going. And the beginning of our schedule has not been easy. These are all solid teams that we have played, and we’re just going to keep grinding at it and hopefully things come together for us.’’
It took Newman two possessions to get untracked after Butcher was intercepted for the first time this season. It was a 38-yard completion to Calhoun that carried to EJ’s 1-yard line to set up a quarterback streak that did the trick.
Butcher and Sutherland took front and center from there on in combining for two second-quarter touchdowns covering 50 and 53 yards that combined with the first three of four successful PAT kicks by Will Hardie produced a 21-0 halftime lead.
The lead ballooned to 28-0 following EJ’s unsuccessful fourth-and-1 attempt for its own 12-yard line. Two plays later, following a 2-yard loss on first down, Butcher and Sutherland connected again from 15 yards out.
The Greenies totaled 291 yards and 11 first downs while riding Butcher’s 9-of-17 effort that produced 232 yards. Calhoun finished with three receptions for 81 yards while running back T.J. Bush ran for 43 yards on 10 carries.
EJ’s lone touchdown came on running back Leroy Friloux’s 3-yard run that culminated a 10-play, 76-yard possession in the closing minutes of the third period. The Warriors totaled 236 yards with 134 of those coming from senior Cornelius Beasley’s 9-of-17 passing.
“I love the way our defense ran to the football,’’ Stewart said. “I thought our defense was great. Offensively, we were able to knock the top off of it with our passing game. Martin and Jarmone have such great chemistry. We had a great summer of 7-on-7 work and a lot of that showed tonight.’’