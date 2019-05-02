After a lengthy recruiting process, one of the best senior boys basketball players in the New Orleans area is preparing to head off to college soon, but he isn’t going far. Charlie Russell, who was named the District 9-3A co-MVP with Sophie B. Wright teammates Damiree Burns and Gregory Hammond, announced Wednesday he plans to attend Tulane University on a basketball scholarship.
Russell was the third member of his senior trio to commit to playing Division I college basketball, after Burns signed with Southern University in Baton Rouge and Hammond inked himself with Providence. Together, the three all averaged double-doubles – Russell with 17.2 points and 11.1 rebounds – during their senior seasons as they spearheaded the Warriors’ 29-3 regular season record that included earning the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason and a second consecutive trip to the Class 3A semifinals.
The Sophie B. Wright senior joins a Green Wave squad in the middle of a rebuilding process, after hiring new head coach Ron Hunter on March 24 to take over a squad that finished 4-27 during the 2018-19 season and lost its last 21 games under former coach Mike Dunleavy. Russel now becomes the second New Orleans-area member of the team, along with St. Augustine grad and the team’s leading scorer Caleb Daniels.
Hunter led his former team Georgia State to the NCAA Tournament each of the past two years and three of the last five after taking over the program for the 2011-12 season. He went 171-95, winning at least 20 games in seven of his eight seasons there, and he’s coached two first-round draft picks during his coaching tenure – George Hill (2008) at IUPUI, and his son R.J. Hunter (2015) at Georgia State.
Along with Russell, several other top athletes in the New Orleans area announced and made official their college decisions just a few days before they wrap up their senior school years. Two-time All-State guard Cabria Lewis headlined a group of five athletes who signed their national letters of intent last Thursday, as the two-time All-Metro selection prepares to head to Fort Myers, Fla. to play for Florida SouthWestern State College.
At Brother Martin High School, 13 student-athletes signed together in a ceremony on Wednesday, including senior All-Metro First Team wrestling Daniel Croy, who’s headed to the Colorado School of Mines; All-Metro Second Team boys soccer player Zachary Stolberg, who will be playing for Rose Hulman Institute of Technology; talented wrestling and football player Mack Brown, who will focus on football at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy; and Jake Dickinson, whose baseball season is still going on and who is headed to play at Millsaps College.
At Hannan, Division III state champion wrestler Deioniso Talbot signed to wrestle for Southeastern University (Fla.), while Northlake Christian’s Kara Lewis, an Second Team All-Metro soccer player is headed to North Central University (Minn.) and Lakeshore First Team All-Metro boys soccer player James-Preston Furman signed with Sewanee. After recently decommitment from the program, Lakeshore All-Metro boys basketball player Hunter Dean decided to rejoin the Southern Mississippi recruiting class and sign with the Golden Eagles. Fontainebleau distance runner Marshall Buhler, who still has one more meet left in his high school career with Saturday’s Class 5A state meet, signed with LSU, the location of where he hopes to contend for both a 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter state title.