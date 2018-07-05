The American Legion Baseball throne room in Louisiana is empty, but not for long, weather permitting, of course.
A record number 10 teams are entered in the state tournament that begins Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium with a pair of doubleheaders set to kick off the six-day, double-elimination event that will determine an heir to the two-time champion Pedal Valve Cardinals.
Pedal Valve was dethroned during an 0-2 run in last week’s Second District East Championship Tournament.
Gauthier Amedee (27-2) the Southland Hogs (24-6) and Retif Oil (15-3-1) appear to be the most viable contenders vying to supplant the Cardinals based on their records and rosters.
“It is wide open now that the defending state champions are not there,’’ said Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet, whose Wombats were eliminated by the Cardinals in the semifinals of last year’s tournament that began at Kirsch-Rooney before incessant rain on opening day necessitated a switch in venues to the artificial surface at Mike Miley Stadium.
“We’re saying novenas that rain doesn’t enter into (the schedule), but we know better than that,’’ said American Legion state chairman Sidney Parfait, who doubles as the state tournament director.
“I don’t try to figure out (who’s a favorite) because I don’t get to see everybody around the state play and I don’t get to see everybody play at equal times. I would say that all of the teams in the tournament have played a schedule that makes them capable of advancing. With the pitching count rules now in effect, it kind of balances things out.’’
Parfait said pitchers are limited to two appearances in three days and governed by pitch counts. Throwing 30 or fewer pitches in your first appearance allows a player to pitch the next day, but 31-45 pitches requires one day’s rest, 46-60 requires days, 61-80 requires three days and 81-plus four days. Pitchers also are limited to 105 pitches in any one day.
All games not requiring extra innings are seven innings in length on the state, regional and World Series levels.
In addition to East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee, Houma-based Southland and Jesuit-based Retif, the field includes Rummel-based Deanie’s Seafood (8-6), Destrehan-based ES&H (9-3), the Lutcher-based Noranda Bulldogs (8-10), Shaw-based Refuel (9-3), the Opelousas-based St. Landry Indians (9-4), the Crowley (based) Millers (9-2) and De La Salle-based Best Chevrolet (5-7).
Deanie’s, the Second District runner-up, plays ES&H, the Second District West champion, in Friday’s tournament opener at 9 a.m. followed 30 minutes later by a pairing between Noranda, the Second District West runner-up, and Refuel, the Second District East champion.
Friday’s afternoon doubleheader begins at 3:30 with the Southland Hogs, the Southeast Division runner-up, facing the St. Landry Indians, the Southwest Division champion followed 30 minutes later by the Crowley Millers, Southwest Division runner-up, playing Retif’s First District champion.
Gauthier Amedee, the Southeast Division champion, and Best Chevrolet, the First District runner-up get involved in a Saturday morning doubleheader that pairs Best against the Deanie’s/ES&H winner at 9 followed by Gauthier Amedee facing the winner between Noranda and Refuel.
The state tournament winner advances to the Mid-South Regional that is scheduled to be played at Kirsch Rooney for a second consecutive summer on Aug. 8-12.
Winner of the Mid-South Tournament, which pairs state champions from Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and the host team, Jesuit-based Retif Oil, then advances to the American Legion World Series scheduled for Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
Expansion of the state tournament to 10 teams, one more than the previous high of nine, was necessitated by this summer’s elimination of the Southeast Louisiana Regional, Parfait said. A 10-team field affords each district or division an opportunity to send two teams to the state tournament.
“It was a decision made with input from the coaches who felt that (Legion) would be a better program if everybody were playing for their district titles,’’ Parfait said.
Gauthier Amedee is the tournament’s hottest and most experienced team. The Wombats enter on a five-game winning streak that is part of a 24-1 run that culminated last weekend in winning the Independence Day Classic in Columbia, Tennessee, a 16-team tournament that featured five state Legion champions from a year ago.
The pitching-rich Wombats feature two Southeastern Louisiana signees in right-hander Dwain Guice (6-0) and left-hander Zane Zeppuhar (5-0) who are part of a staff that recorded four no-hitters, 12 shutouts and a 1.15 team ERA in 29 games.
Gauthier Amedee’s roster, which includes players from East Ascension, St. Amant, Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic, also boasts a lineup with all nine batters hitting .300 or higher and five surpassing .400.
Zeppuhar (.463, 30 RBIs), center fielder Mason Zeringue (.487, 24 RBIs), first baseman Jack Merrifield (.412, 38 RBI), second baseman Brayden Caskey (.462 OBP, 35 runs) and shortstop Preston Thrash (.397) are the top offensive threats on a team batting .386.
“Our numbers are gaudy,’’ said Luquet, who is seeking his first state title in 31 years as a coach in high school and American Legion. “We’ve really been playing really well. My biggest fear was that we peaked already as we went through the early (season) tournaments. But after last weekend it looks like we’re still playing well.
“And that’s where you want to be heading into the state tournament. So we like our chances. But it’s kids baseball and anything can happen. And that’s what makes it so fun to watch.’’
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
(at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Friday, July 6
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel), Second District East runner-up, 8-6, vs. ES&H (Destrehan), Second District West champion, 9-3, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher), Second District West runner-up, 8-10, vs. Refuel (Shaw), Second District East champion, 9-3, 30 minutes following Game 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Covenant Christian), Southeast Division runner-up, 24-6, vs. St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), Southwest Division champion, 9-4, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Crowley Millers (Crowley), Southwest Division runner-up, 9-2, vs. Retif Oil (Jesuit), First District champion, 15-3-1, 30 minutes following Game 3
Saturday, July 7
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 5-7, vs. Game 1 winner (Deanie’s Seafood/ ES&H), 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 2 winner (Noranda Bulldogs/Refuel) vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension), Southeast Division champion, 27-2, 30 minutes following Game 5
Game 7: Game 4 loser (Crowley Millers/Retif Oil) vs. Game 1 loser (Deanie’s Seafood/ES&H), 3:30 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 8: Game 3 loser (Southland Hogs/St. Landry Indians) vs. Game 2 loser (Noranda Bulldogs/Refuel), 30 minutes following Game 7 (elimination game)
Sunday, July 8
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 9 a.m. (elimination game)
Game 10: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 30 minutes following Game 9 (elimination game)
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 30 minutes following Game 11
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. Game 9 winner, 30 minutes following Game 13 (elimination game)
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 10
Game 16: Game 15 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 17: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 30 minutes following Game 16
Wednesday, July 11
Game 18: Game 17 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 19: Nineteenth game needed if Game 15 winner loses Game 17 or Game 17 winner wins Game 18, 7 p.m.
Mid-South Regional Tournament
Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
American Legion World Series
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.