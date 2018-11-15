It would have been understandable if Brother Martin had dovetailed five weeks ago when starting quarterback Drew Martin was lost to a season-ending ankle dislocation and fracture.
Such is not the Crusaders way.
Brother Martin instead has rallied around freshman Garrett Mmahat to win its past three games to advance to the Division I quarterfinals, where the sixth-seeded Crusaders face No. 4 Rummel in a rematch of Catholic League rivals scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Yenni Stadium.
“We pride ourselves on our program principles,’’ Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said. “One of our program principles is being resilient in the face of adversity. We have faced adversity and to me that is one of the best things about sports and especially football, that it is a microcosm of life.
“Most teams are going to face adversity throughout the course of a season. How teams handle it determine how successful they can be.”
In addition to Drew Martin, a leader both on and off the field, the Crusaders have had to overcome a rash of early debilitating injuries to a running backs corps that now boasts a clean bill of health.
With Mmahat among six sophomores and two freshmen who start on offense, the Crusaders still have managed to advance to make it to thie fifth straight quarterfinals, where they face a Rummel team that defeated them, 17-0, four weeks ago. Mmahat did not play in the defeat, which was Martin’s last and came the week following Martin’s injury in a 7-3 loss to Holy Cross.
Mmahat, 5-feet-9, 135 pounds, has completed 19 of 28 passes good for 238 yards and two touchdowns without being intercepted in his three starts. Those totals include a 5-for-8 effort for 60 yards and the game’s first touchdown in last week’s 30-0 playoff opener against No. 11 Scotlandville, which followed a 10-for-15 performance good for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 16-8 victory against Jesuit in week 10.
“Our defensive coaches and players are impressed with him,’’ Rummel coach Jay Roth said of Mmahat. “He stands in there in the pocket and throws the ball. He handles himself well. He’s a threat. He’s doing some things. He’s not just a guy handing the ball off, that’s for sure.’’
Plus, Roth said, “Brother Martin is a different team now. They’ve got a new quarterback. They’re healthy. They’ve won three games in a row. And it’s always harder to prepare for someone when you’ve beat them once. You don’t know what you’ve got change. When you lose, you know you’ve got to change some things.
“So I’ve always thought the advantage always goes to the team on the other (losing) side the second time around. You’ve got to anticipate what they’re going to change, what they might do that’s different. I think we’re going to be looking at something totally different from what we saw last time. So we’ve got to prepare all over again.’’
Buoyed by a first-round bye last week, Rummel (8-2) is making a sixth consecutive quarterfinals appearance in as many seasons of the Select Schools division playoffs that debuted in 2013.
The Raiders also are making their eighth consecutive quarterfinals trip overall in a quest for their third state championship under Roth, who directed the Metairie program to successive titles respectively in Class 5A in 2012 and Division I in 2013.
Particularly gratifying in addition to an 8-1 mark against instate competition has been the program’s rebound from a 1-5 District 9-5A Catholic League campaign to 5-1 this season with the lone loss being a 44-21 decision against three-time reigning champion John Curtis three weeks ago.
The winner between Rummel and Brother Martin advances to next week’s semifinals to face the winner between No. 2 Catholic and No. 10 St. Augustine, with a berth at stake in the Division I finals scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We had a very successful regular season,’’ Roth said. “I’m very proud of this team. But that ended a week ago. Our goal was to do as well as we could and pop back from a 1-5 Catholic League campaign and we did. We were 5-1. We won games in the fourth quarter. So 98 percent of what we wanted to do we accomplished.
“But now since you’ve done so well, you want to have a successful postseason and that doesn’t mean the bye week either. The bye week doesn’t count for anything success wise. It’s playoff time now. It doesn’t matter who is the higher seed. The team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to be the team that advances to the next round.’’