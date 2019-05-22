After a swift resurrection of one of the New Orleans-area’s more storied baseball programs, Rowland Skinner is heading back to his roots.
The Cavaliers coach resigned to move his family back to the north shore, where he coached two state champion baseball squads previously and also played his high school ball.
Under Skinner, De La Salle finished with a 120-62 in six seasons. With the St. Paul’s graduate at the helm, the Cavaliers made five playoff appearances, winning one series in 2018 over St. Michael the Archangel to make a run to the Division II quarterfinals.
De La Salle also finished with four consecutive 20-win seasons after winning 24 combined in his first two years and 29 over the three years before his arrival.
This season, De La Salle finished 21-10, including an upset first round best-of-three loss, two games to one, to ninth-seeded Vandebilt Catholic after winning the first game 9-4 and dropping the second one, 7-6, in extra innings.
Before taking over the Cavaliers, Skinner coached the Mandeville baseball team for three seasons, finishing with a 52-38-1 mark with two trips to the postseason. He also led Northlake Christian to back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009 and posted a 174-52 mark with the Wolverines during his eight-year stint.
Michael Scanlon will take over the program on an interim basis as the search for Skinner’s successor begins.