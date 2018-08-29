Lakeshore head coach Jennifer Hebert couldn’t have drawn up a better start to her team’s season.
Ranked fifth in the New Orleans Advocate Large School volleyball poll, the Titans swept past Ponchatoula 25-14, 26-24 and 25-16 Wednesday afternoon in their season opener.
Hebert’s daughter Abby led the way for the Titans with 29 assists. Juniors Laney Stiebing and Emily Wilcox finished with 12 digs and Emilee Breaux had a team-high nine kills. Senior Claire Ecuyer also had a solid night with eight kills and a team-high three aces.
“This was a great way to start the season,” Abby Hebert said. “This first match had a little bit of everything. We jumped out to some big leads, we blew some big leads and in game two we had a come-from-behind win.
“Early in the season it’s all about just finding your way and getting used to playing with your teammates again. I am part of a very talented team that if we can live up to our abilities and continue to work hard, has the chances to have a very special season.”
Breaking out to an early 8-3 lead in the opening game, Lakeshore erupted for an 8-0 run midway through game one to push their lead up to 17-4. The Titan lead would grow to as much 22-9 before Ponchatoula cut the deficit to 22-13. Lakeshore finished Ponchatoula off by scoring two of the final three points to take the 1-0 advantage in the match.
The Titans broke out again in game two at 5-0 and were up as much as 17-11 before Ponchatoula stormed back to take a 24-21 lead.
Facing three game points, Lakeshore furiously stormed back to score the final six points of game two to win and take the all-important 2-0 advantage in the match.
The game two comeback proved to be the turning point of the match as Lakeshore never trailed in game three on its way to the sweep.
“The momentum was evident the minute game three started,” Stiebing said. “We grabbed it at the end of the second game and it really allowed us to go out there and complete the sweep against a quality Ponchatoula team. This was a really good win for us tonight.”
The Titans remain at home Thursday when they play host to cross-parish rival Slidell.