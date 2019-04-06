Kenya Huggins served up the offensive lagniappe to support Mike Mims’ pitching as St. Augustine defeated Holy Cross 3-1 on Saturday night at Wesley Barrow.
Huggins turned a hit-and-run play into a three-run home run in the second inning as Mims outdueled the Tigers’ Lance Lauve in a District 9 5-A game.
Lauve allowed only four hits, but St. Augustine (14-8, 3-3) bunched two of those and a swinging strike three into three runs.
Mims led off the second inning with a double and was sacrificed to third. Jordan Vidato struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but the ball bounced away and he reached first.
Huggins then launched the second pitch far over the left field fence.
“Oh and one fastball, up, middle,” Huggins said. “Coach gave me a hit and run, and I was just trying to get the job done and move them over. I just hit a home run.”
With his view from third base, Mims said the homer looked “fantastic. He got a good ball. Hey, (it was) a no- doubter.”
Holy Cross (12-11, 4-2) had base runners in every inning but the sixth and stranded six. The Tigers had their first batter reach base in four innings. The first two hitters reached in the fourth.
Mims (4-2), who struck out seven, worked out of that jam with two harmless pop outs and a strikeout.
“He fought. He really battled tonight,” St. Augustine coach Alvin Robinson II said. “That was a great job by him. I can’t say anything but the best about the way Mike pitched tonight.
“I think when he gets in trouble he reaches back a little bit,” Robinson said.
The Purple Knights have won consecutive games, including three district contests.
“We’re just playing good team ball,” Huggins said. “Coach gave us a little pep talk today about playing team ball, and we came out tonight and played as a whole.”
Holy Cross’ answered Huggins’ blast with a run of its own in the third inning. Luke St. Amant led off with a single and courtesy runner Todd Canatella moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third. He scored on Adrian Agular’s groundout to deep short.
Mims minimized the damage and made a run-saving defensive play in the sixth. With two outs, the Tigers’ Cade Simpson was on third when Davis Stephens hit a high bouncer off the artificial turf. Mims leaped and caught the ball while backing off the mound. He then threw out Stephens.
Knights catcher Blake Batiste picked a runner off first in the seventh.
“We’ve just got to keep working,” Robinson said. “I always tell these guys the next day is the most important day for us.”