Warren Easton’s defense set the tone from the beginning as the Eagles rolled to a 52-27 victory over host Helen Cox in the District 9-4A opener for both Friday night.
Easton (18-5) allowed just one field goal in the first quarter and one more in the third as it never trailed.
Eagles coach Darius Mimms said he decided Thursday that he wasn’t going to play leading scorer Breanna Sutton and turned to senior guards Casey Harris and Cabria Lewis for leadership.
“They’ve been with me since they were freshmen,” Mimms said. “I know they’re going to pour out their heart and soul. I pulled them to the side and told them I needed them. They said, “We’ve got you, Coach.’ ”
Harris scored a game-high 17 points and Lewis added 14. Mya Phillips led the Cougars with 10 points.
Easton will play at St. Katharine Drexel in a nondistrict game Monday. Cox (16-4) will play at Cabrini in a non-district game Tuesday.
Easton led by nine at halftime and expanded the lead as Cox made just one field goal in the third quarter.
Harris started the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, and after Talya Herron answered with a layup, the Cougars didn’t make another field goal in the final six minutes of the period.
The Eagles finished the quarter on a 10-1 run that gave them a 40-21 lead after three periods.
“We’re a small team so we knew we had to speed the game up,” Harris said. “We had to just keep pushing, stand tall and play solid defense.”
Easton scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 25.
“The shots just wouldn’t fall tonight,” Cox coach Barbara Weary said. “We took good shots. Sometimes one falls and that opens things up and you find a rhythm. But they just wouldn’t fall for us tonight.
“Warren Easton likes to go on runs. They hit a couple of 3s in the third quarter, and that energized them. That got them pumped up.”
Both teams had trouble getting the ball inside and both had trouble shooting from the outside early.
The Eagles scored the final six points to take an 8-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Phillips’ layup produced the Cougars’ only points in the period.
The scoring pace picked up significantly for both in the second quarter.
Harris made a pair of layups as Easton took its biggest lead at 17-6 at that time.
Phillips made five free throws as Cox whittled the lead to 19-14.
Harris and Tianna Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers for the Eagles before Briera Encalade made two free throws with 13 seconds left to trim Easton’s lead to 27-18 at halftime.