Early on, it seems Jesuit struggles seems to struggle this season. As it almost always does, however, Jesuit found a way to get going.
Elijah Morgan had 20 points, Noah Varnado and Robert McMahon added 17 and 13, and the Blue Jays overcame an early deficit to defeat the Catholic of Baton Rouge Bears 68-63.
Jesuit (16-2) trailed Catholic by 10 at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Jays managed to tie the game at halftime and led the entire second half, though, as they finally got the ball moving.
“I think we started defending with a little more energy in the second half,” Jesuit coach Chris Jennings coach. “Offensively and defensively we just had more energy in the second quarter. I was very proud of the way our guys withstood Catholic’s onslaught and fast start and came back to compete with them like we did.”
Catholic (10-4) got a brilliant performance from Kentrell Garnet as he scored an eye-opening 37 points. But 18 turnovers doomed the Bears.
“We had a great start,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “I loved our energy to start the game. As the game went on there we a lot of 50-50 balls, and it seemed like we couldn’t get one for a long stretch through the third and fourth quarter. I loved the way we kept battling. I thought our defensive pressure allowed us to get back in the game. Credit to Jesuit for answering anytime we were knocking on the door.”
Garnet set the pace early for Catholic as he picked up 15 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Bears raced out to a 22-12 lead.
The second quarter saw Jesuit find their footing as it went on a 10-1 run to start with Kyle Haupt’s layup pulling them within one at the end of it. After a quick Bears basket, Haupt made a 3-pointer to tie the game and a layup by McMahon gave them the lead. Collin Holloway’s layup with 7 seconds remaining in the quarter tied the game at 32-all at halftime
Jesuit continued its comeback in the third quarter as McMahon got a quick layup, and Zach DeBlieux made back to back baskets to give the Blue Jays an eight-point lead.
The Bears attempted a comeback in the fourth as Nicholas Juduice stole the ball and made a basket to cut the deficit to three midway through the quarter. After Haupt made a 3-pointer to get the lead back to six, Garnet responded with a layup and a free throw to cut it back to three. Morgan and Varnado hit their free throws as the game wound down.