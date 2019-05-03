The Lakeshore High baseball team is one of the best baseball teams in the greater New Orleans area. With the baseball playoffs right smack in the middle of graduation on Saturday afternoon, seven Lakeshore baseball players will be unable to walk with their classmates.
No problem, as after a 10-1 victory over South Terrebonne in the first game of a best-of-three series Friday night, the Titan baseball senior class of Jacob Bernard, Jarrett Roberts, Jared Hymel, Kyle Kempff, Hunter Dean, J.T. Singletary and Andrew Landry picked up their diplomas in a makeshift ceremony on the field after the game.
