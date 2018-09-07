Destrehan coach Steve Robicheaux likes his football team.
Make no mistake about it.
There certainly was little not to like Friday night as the Wildcats thoroughly ran roughshod over a quality St. Charles Catholic team in a non-district game played at Destrehan Stadium.
With quarterback Harold Blood Jr. leading the first-half charge offensively and running back John Emery doing likewise in the second, the Wildcats rolled up 399 yards of offense and 20 first downs while limiting the Comets to 141 yards and nine first downs.
Destrehan (2-0) easily protected its No. 4 state ranking in Class 5A in addition to a No. 3 ranking in The New Orleans Advocate’s Super 10 for large schools by methodically dismantling the Metro area’s No. 5-ranked squad among small schools.
St. Charles (1-1) had beaten Destrehan 24-8 a season ago at Comets Field in LaPlace.
“This was nothing about revenge,’’ Robicheaux said. “It was about playing a good football team. (St. Charles) Coach (Frank) Monica is one of the best in the business. So we knew we had to come out and play well.’’
With Blood pacing a 238-yard offensive show in the opening 24 minutes, the Wildcats scored two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at halftime that Emery piled onto with third-quarter scoring runs of 56 and 24 yards that helped the offense total 265 yards rushing.
A Georgia commitment, Emery scored three touchdowns in his second outing in as many games while rushing for 159 yards on 17 carries that included a 9-yard run for the game’s second score.
Blood completed 9 of 16 passes for 134 yards, all in the first half, with a 49-yard touchdown strike to Mississippi State-committed wide receiver Quinton Torbor that opened the scoring and culminated Destrehan’s fourth possession.
A 6-foot-1 senior committed to Stephen F. Austin, Blood did not attempt a pass in the second half while finishing with 42 yards on 7 carries. Blood also had another potential second-quarter scoring pass, covering 54 yards, dropped at the St. Charles 14-yard line.
Torbor caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown while Kyle Edwards rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries.
“I thought we started out slow, but it’s all about how you bounce back,’’ Blood said. “We got the job done.’’
Destrehan did so on both sides of the ball as senior defensive back Dontrell Smith intercepted a pass at Destrehan’s 30-yard line to set the wheels in motion for the Wildcats' second scoring drive. The Wildcats also forced four fumbles while recovering one.
Mike Ehrman hit all four of his PAT kicks and added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out the Destrehan scoring.
St. Charles’ lone points came on a 27-yard field goal by Cameron Fabre toward the end of the third quarter that followed a fumbled punt by Destrehan.
“Even though we got the better of them, we didn’t get it going like we wanted to in the first half,’’ Emery said. “But we came in and talked it over and we got it going. We had that same problem last week (in a 41-15 victory at Slidell). We’ve got to get it going sooner.’’
Destrehan continues play next Friday versus Ehret at Hoss Memtsas Stadium while St. Charles Catholic plays host to Wilkinson County, Miss.
“This is a team that has a chance to be pretty good,’’ Robicheaux said. “On the flip side we’re still making mistakes and still have some things to clean up. But it’s a fun team to coach. They come out and they take care of business. They worked hard all summer and in camp. They continue to work hard to get better.’’
Translation: What’s not to like.