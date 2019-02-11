New Orleans area schools came away with four LHSAA girls basketball state championships a year ago, and all four squads are primed to defend their titles, each earning top-three seeds in their respective brackets when the LHSAA released this season’s girls basketball playoff brackets Monday morning.
Two-time defending Division I champion John Curtis leads the pack, earning the area’s lone No. 1 seed. After dropping their first game of District 9-5A play to Mount Carmel 45-44, the Patriots stormed through their final month of the season to finish 26-4 and added another district title to their name. Other local teams in their eight-team bracket include fellow semifinalist of a year ago No. 2 Dominican, No. 3 Mount Carmel and No. 4 Chapelle.
The defending Division II champs, Ursuline (20-8), earned themselves a No. 4 seed after a 7-0 run through District 10-3A and will get a bye into the second round, along with several local Division II teams, including No. 7 Cabrini, No. 9 Ben Franklin and No. 10 Haynes Academy. No. 16 St. Scholastica will begin the postseason at home, facing No. 17 Hannan. No. 15 Academy of Our Lady will host No. 18 De La Salle. Other local teams include No. 19 E.D. White, No. 20 St. Charles, No. 21 Lusher and No. 22 Sacred Heart-N.O.
Defending Division III champs St. Katharine Drexel (18-8) earned a No. 3 seed, behind last year’s No. 1 seed Northlake Christian, which sits at No. 2 this year. With every team receiving a first-round bye, both teams also start the playoffs at home along with No. 6 Louise McGehee, which hosts No. 6 Newman, and No. 5 Country Day. No. 7 St. Mary’s Academy will travel to Catholic-New Iberia. In the second round, No. 14 Riverdale Academy faces St. Katharine Drexel.
After a resounding double-digit win in last year’s Class 4A title game, undefeated District 9-4A champion Warren Easton (27-5) earned the No. 2 seed in this year’s bracket after a pair of wins over perennial powers Salmen and Ursuline to go with a 1-1 record against John Curtis this season. They begin the playoffs at home against No. 31 McDonogh 35, as does No. 11 Helen Cox and No. 9 Salmen, which hosts No. 24 Kennedy. Cox hosts Booker T. Washington of Shreveport. No. 17 Edna Karr and No. 18 Belle Chasse start on the road.
In Class 5A, No. 11 Northshore and No. 12 Chalmette were the lone teams earning a first-round home game. Others earning a postseason berth include No. 22 Hahnville, No. 24 Fontainebleau, No. 25 Landry-Walker, No. 26 East St. John, No. 30 West Jefferson, No. 31 Destrehan and No. 32 Higgins.
In Class 3A, No. 23 St. James and No. 29 Sophie B. Wright begin on the road, while lone local Class 2A squad M.L. King earned the No. 10 seed and a start at home. In Class 1A, No. 2 KIPP Booker T. Washington earned a first- round bye, and No. 7 West St. John will host an opening round game.
No. 24 Kenner Discovery (Class B) and No. 10 St. Martin’s Episcopal (Division IV) both start their postseason on the road, while No. 4 Christ Episcopal (Division V) will host quarterfinals matchup for their first playoff game.