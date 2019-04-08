St. Augustine’s 9-1 district win over Shaw on Monday night lifted the Purple Knights into a rare standing in the Catholic League.
The Purple Knights (15-8, 4-3) are now winners of five consecutive games, including four in District 9-5A, and in the middle of the district race.
Freshman Ryan Stripling (1-0) worked five innings and allowed Shaw only two hits and one run. Leadoff hitter Tannard Darensburg had three hits, scored three runs and drove in another. Kenya Huggins and Will Spears both tripled and scored.
Before Monday, St. Aug. had never won four Catholic League games in a season. In fact, from 2008-through the beginning of last season, the Knights won only one District 9-5A game, resulting in a 1-90 record during that span against teams playing in the Catholic League.
(During the 2012 and 2013 seasons, St. Augustine competed in Class 4A, but went 0-9 in games against 9- 5A teams in nondistrict play.)
“It’s been a good turnaround,” St. Aug’s star pitcher and first baseman Mike Mims said. “You best believe, we are going to turn some heads for the rest of this year.”
Turnaround might be an understatement.
The architect of the improvement is coach Alvin Robinson II, who was an assistant coach at the school for 10 years. He was named head coach for the 2017 season.
“He’s a hard working man,” senior shortstop Spears said. “He sticks to his word. He trusts us, and he’s always there for us when we need him.”
Indications of a competitive team surfaced last season — Robinson’s second as head coach — when his team won three district games (3-9) and then captured its first ever Division I state playoff series.
Spears looks back on that playoff win as a pivotal point.
“Last year when we beat Rummel and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, I felt if we stepped up this year we could make (an impact),” Spears said.
Robinson said he felt the program could succeed when he took over.
“Yes, we saw it coming,” Robinson said before Monday’s game. “We had some kids who could play, it was just a matter of playing as a team.
“I’ve been here 13 years so I’ve seen the good, and I’ve seen the bad. We’ve had some good individuals come through the program, but we never came together as a team.”
Mims, says the team concept under Robinson “comes together by trusting everyone on your team, trusting the man behind you. Don’t have your head down.”
Robinson laughed and admitted his practices “are sometimes kind of intense. Sometimes (the players) like it. Sometimes they don’t. They like winning.”
After two-time state champion Curtis lost to the Knights, coach Jeff Curtis said Robinson’s team was sound defensively and applied constant pressure. St. Aug had never beaten Curtis in baseball.
“They put pressure on us defensively,” Curtis said. “They don’t strike out much, they get balls in play, they’re athletic. They play defense.”
The Knights also play with enthusiasm.
“I’m just excited for the kids because they’re really playing well,” Robinson said. “I’m excited for them, the school and I’ve got a great staff. I didn’t do this by myself.”
Mims knows his coach will pick up the pace as the playoffs near. Robinson “stresses playing with focus” Mims said. “Especially for district, coach steps it up. We know it’s important.
“In the past St. Aug really hasn’t been known for baseball,” he added. “But now they know we have a program.”