The Salmen High School volleyball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night, falling to St. Thomas Aquinas 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22 in Slidell.
Senior Ashlyn Alack led the way for St. Thomas Aquinas with 23 kills and 35 digs. Parker Ramirez had 37 assists, and sophomore Brilee Broussard added 15 digs.
Salmen was led by Alexandra Skidmore’s 18 kills and seven digs from Lauren Barnes. Junior Theresa Brown had 28 assists in a losing effort.
Salmen raced out to a quick 7-2 lead in the opening game and saw its lead balloon to as much as seven at 19-12 on its way to the Game 1 victory.
The brief 1-0 lead in the match was wiped away a game later when the Falcons bolted out in front early 5-0 and had a lead as big as eight at 19-11. Salmen responded with a run, cutting the advantage to 23-20, but STA scored two of the final three points to tie the match 1-1.
Digging themselves another early hole in the important third game, Salmen fell behind 7-2 and was unable to dig themselves out, falling 25-18.
Falling behind again in Game 4 at 5-2, Salmen was able to come back and tie the game 10-10 and even took a 12-11 advantage. However, STA again responded with a run of its own, taking the lead back for good at 16-15 on its way to the match-clinching win.
“This one stings because we put ourselves in a hole in second, third and fourth games after winning Game 1,” Salmen coach Kyle Cahill said. “Credit St. Thomas Aquinas. They played really well. We didn’t expect them to play as well as they did. We had trouble in serve-receive and defensively (STA) was tipping us out of the gym. Our blocks were out of place as well. That was hurt us the most and was the biggest difference in the match.”
The Spartans (4-6) remain at home Thursday when they take on First Baptist, while St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2) also returns home also Thursday to take on Christ Episcopal.