Byron Addison remembers a few short years ago when his football players were attending classes in trailers.
Addison remembers when his football roster consisted of only about 22 or 23 players.
So Addison can appreciate where his Carver Rams are now.
"It's a long time coming when you look where we have come from," said Addison, in his seventh season at his alma mater.
And boy have they come a long way.
Carver made its debut in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10 this week at the No. 10 spot. The Rams are also on the brink of winning their first district championship since 2004.
A victory Friday against John F. Kennedy and another next week against Riverdale would secure the District 10-4A crown.
The Rams (5-3) will take a four-game winning streak to Joe Brown Stadium on Friday night. They shut out three of their four opponents during that streak.
Addison, a former defensive back at Carver, isn't surprised by how well his defense has played. He expected the unit to be the strength of this year's team. Last week's 27-0 victory over McDonogh 35 proved him right.
"They are dedicated," Addison said. "We were just waiting for the offense to catch up. If they continue to put up points, we can be successful going forward. Offensively, the inexperience was hurting us at first, but now we are in Week 9 and things are slowing down for the offense and it's coming together too."
The team bounced back from a 1-3 start that included a 20-19 loss to Bastrop (currently ranked No. 8 in the LSWA Class 4A poll), a 22-20 loss to Central Lafourche the next week on a turnover when the Rams were taking a knee to win the game and a 31-19 loss to perennial power Edna Karr.
They trailed Karr just 12-7 at the half in a game that gave the Rams plenty of confidence. They haven't lost since.
"Karr is the bar, so that game let us see where we are," Addison said. "We knew after that game if we cleaned up a few things, we would be fine."
While the defense has been solid all season and the offense is finding its groove, Addison had to put in some extra work to get his special teams up to standard. The Rams missed a kick in the season opener that perhaps would have led to a win. So Addison combed the hallways and found a kicker in Edison Vasquez.
"The pieces are coming together and guys are starting to step up," Addison said.
Junior defensive end Khari Coleman leads the offense that has four shutouts this season. The offense is led by junior quarterback Quincy Curry, running back Corey Johnson, and receivers Lynarise Elpheage Jr. and Justin London. Center Brent Davis anchors the offensive line.
They have all played a part in bringing the school that produced Marshall Faulk back in the spotlight.
Not bad for a school that was moved from Class 2A to 4A in 2015 after finally getting its enrollment up after Hurricane Katrina.
The Marshall Faulk Field of Dreams Stadium, which was scheduled to open in 2016, hasn't been completed yet.
But that hasn't stopped the Rams, who just three years ago were attending school at two different campuses. Some were going to what was called Carver Collegiate, which consisted of eight trailers off Read Boulevard in New Orleans East. The others were at Carver Prep Academy, housed a few miles away in the Livingston Building.
But since 2016, they have all been together in the same building located where the old school ruined by Katrina was.
Two years after that, they find themselves in the Super 10 and on the brink of a district title.
"We have something special here," Addison often tells his players. "Let's make it happen."