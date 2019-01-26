GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday's games

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Grace King, 5 p.m.

Ehret at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.

Higgins at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.

District 9-5A

John Curtis at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

Dominican at Chapelle, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

Haynes at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at St. James, 5:30 p.m.

District 11-2A

Riverside at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

District 12-2A

McGehee at Newman, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

Varnado at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.

Nondistrict

South Plaquemines at Pearl River, 5 p.m.

E.D. White at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Sacred Heart-Grand Couteau, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Holden, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

District 6-5A

Slidell at Covington, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne at Hahnville, 5 p.m.

Destrehan at Thibodaux, 5 p.m.

District 8-4A

St. Scholastica at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Salmen, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Belle Chasse at Warren Easton, 5 p.m.

District 10-4A

Ben Franklin at Cabrini, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at NOMMA, 5:30 p.m.

District 7-3A

Hannan at Loranger, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Albany, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Abramson Sci at International, 4:30 p.m.

Cohen at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.

District 10-3A

Sacred Heart at Lusher, 5 p.m.

Ursuline at De La Salle, 5 p.m.

Haynes at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.

District 9-2A

Pine at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Pope John Paul II at Independence, 6 p.m.

District 11-2A

Livingston at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.

District 8-1A

St. Martin’s at Houma Christian, 6 p.m.

District 7-B

Maurepas at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Grand Isle at Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Family Christian at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Nondistrict

Fisher at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.

Hammond at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.

St. John at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Varnado at Amite, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's games

District 10-4A

Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 4:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Carver, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.

Nondistrict

KIPP Renaissance at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Amite at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

Cohen at West St. John, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

District 8-5A

Bonnabel at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Chalmette at Grace King, 5 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Ehret, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Higgins, 6 p.m.

District 9-5A

Chapelle at John Curtis, 5 p.m.

Dominican at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

NOMMA at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

District 10-3A

Lusher at Ursuline, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

De La Salle at Haynes, 6 p.m.

St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.

District 12-2A

McGehee at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

District 8-C

Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

Nondistrict

Kenner Discovery at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Karr, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.

Kentwood at Varnado, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

District 6-5A

Mandeville at Northshore, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Slidell, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.

East St. John at Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

District 8-4A

St. Scholastica at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Academy of Our Lady at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.

McMain at Karr, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Albany at Hannan, 6 p.m.

Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Cohen at Sophie Wright, 4 p.m.

KIPP Renaissance at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.

International at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

District 9-2A

Amite at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Independence, 6 p.m.

District 11-2A

Country Day at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.

Varnado at Houma Christian, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Lutheran at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Nondistrict

Fisher at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Newman, 5 p.m.

Abramson Sci at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

E.D. White at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.

John Curtis at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.

Crescent City at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.

Madison Prep at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

Plainview at Holden, 6 p.m.

Riverside at French Settlement, 6 p.m.

Chapelle at Christ Episcopal, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Nondistrict

Plainview at Maurepas, noon

Grace King at Covenant Christian, 3 p.m.

