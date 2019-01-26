GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday's games
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at Grace King, 5 p.m.
Ehret at Bonnabel, 5 p.m.
Higgins at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.
District 9-5A
John Curtis at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.
Dominican at Chapelle, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at St. James, 5:30 p.m.
District 11-2A
Riverside at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
District 12-2A
McGehee at Newman, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Varnado at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.
Nondistrict
South Plaquemines at Pearl River, 5 p.m.
E.D. White at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Sacred Heart-Grand Couteau, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Holden, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
District 6-5A
Slidell at Covington, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at East St. John, 5 p.m.
Terrebonne at Hahnville, 5 p.m.
Destrehan at Thibodaux, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
St. Scholastica at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Salmen, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Belle Chasse at Warren Easton, 5 p.m.
District 10-4A
Ben Franklin at Cabrini, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at NOMMA, 5:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Loranger, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Albany, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
Abramson Sci at International, 4:30 p.m.
Cohen at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.
District 10-3A
Sacred Heart at Lusher, 5 p.m.
Ursuline at De La Salle, 5 p.m.
Haynes at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pine at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Independence, 6 p.m.
District 11-2A
Livingston at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.
District 8-1A
St. Martin’s at Houma Christian, 6 p.m.
District 7-B
Maurepas at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.
District 9-C
Grand Isle at Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Family Christian at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Nondistrict
Fisher at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.
Hammond at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.
St. John at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Varnado at Amite, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's games
District 10-4A
Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 4:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Carver, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at McDonogh 35, 5:30 p.m.
Nondistrict
KIPP Renaissance at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Amite at Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
Cohen at West St. John, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday's games
District 8-5A
Bonnabel at East Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Chalmette at Grace King, 5 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Ehret, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at Higgins, 6 p.m.
District 9-5A
Chapelle at John Curtis, 5 p.m.
Dominican at Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
NOMMA at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.
District 10-3A
Lusher at Ursuline, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
De La Salle at Haynes, 6 p.m.
St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 5 p.m.
District 12-2A
McGehee at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.
District 8-C
Louisiana School for the Deaf at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Nondistrict
Kenner Discovery at Riverdale, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Karr, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.
Kentwood at Varnado, 6 p.m.
Friday's games
District 6-5A
Mandeville at Northshore, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Slidell, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.
East St. John at Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.
District 8-4A
St. Scholastica at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Academy of Our Lady at Helen Cox, 6 p.m.
McMain at Karr, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Hannan, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
Cohen at Sophie Wright, 4 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.
International at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
District 9-2A
Amite at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Independence, 6 p.m.
District 11-2A
Country Day at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian at St. Martin’s, 5 p.m.
Varnado at Houma Christian, 6 p.m.
District 9-C
Lutheran at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Nondistrict
Fisher at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Newman, 5 p.m.
Abramson Sci at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
E.D. White at West St. John, 5:30 p.m.
John Curtis at KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m.
Crescent City at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Plainview at Holden, 6 p.m.
Riverside at French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Chapelle at Christ Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Nondistrict
Plainview at Maurepas, noon
Grace King at Covenant Christian, 3 p.m.