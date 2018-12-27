After making a run to the LHSAA Class 1A state football semifinals, three members from the West. St. John Rams were honored as some of the top talents in the state.
Seniors Kylan Duhe and Niko Roy and junior Wantrell Williams were all named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 1A All-State Football Team after leading their squad to a District 8-1A title with a 9-3 record, including a seven-game winning streak.
Duhe, a two-time District 8-1A Offensive MVP at tailback, accounted for 2,788 yards, including 2,038 yards rushing on 222 carries for 33 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 271 yards and eight more scores, and he returned two punts for touchdowns as well.
Roy was named the District 8-1A Defensive MVP at linebacker after racking up a team-leading 90 tackles while forcing three fumbles. Williams made 54 tackles and three interceptions in nine games at defensive back, and he also rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Senior quarterback Zachary Clement from Division IV champion Lafayette Christian was named the Class 1A Outstanding Offensive Player after accounting for 2,691 total yards and 47 touchdowns for the season. His five touchdowns in the title game earned him MVP honors and helped give LCA back-to-back titles.
Kentwood senior two-way star Trey Palmer was named the Outstanding Defensive Player after recording 86 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions at defensive back. At wide receiver and on special teams, he racked up 1,582 all-purpose yards and 15 scores. He played a key role on both sides of the ball in the Class 1A title game against Oak Grove while leading Kentwood to its first state championship since 2015.
St. Frederick's Andy Robinson was named the Coach of the Year after boosting the Warriors to a 9-3 record in his first season after the team's 4-7 mark a year ago. The season marked the first eight-win campaign for St. Frederick in 22 years.
Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 1A All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl
WR J.T. Turner Montgomery 5-7 160 Fr.
WR Ethan Lege Vermilion Catholic 6-0 195 Sr.
WR Ed Magee Kentwood 5-11 170 Sr.
OL Kardell Thomas Southern 6-5 340 Sr.
OL Camron Jackson Haynesville 6-6 275 Jr.
OL Nicholas Hilliard Ascension Catholic 6-2 275 Jr.
OL Mackenzie Carrier Oberlin 6-3 305 Sr.
OL Nick Sciria Oal Grove 6-0 290 Jr.
QB Zachary Clement Lafayette Christian 6-0 190 Sr.
RB Tyrion Davis-Price Southern Lab 6-1 230 Sr.
RB Kylan Duhe West St. John 5-10 195 Sr.
RB Jai Williams Ascension Catholic 5-10 175 Jr.
ATH Logan Gabriel Lafayette Christian 5-11 210 Jr.
PK Gavin Corder St. Frederick 5-11 175 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Kenean Caldwell Oak Grove 6-4 300 Jr.
DL Joseph Evans Haynesville 6-3 305 Sr.
DL Kendall Wilkerson Kentwood 6-5 265 Sr.
DL Tyler Guidry Southern Lab 6-3 215 Sr.
LB Wyatt Rawls Oak Grove 5-8 195 Sr.
LB Andre Reed Basile 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Martin Lee Lafayette Christian 5-11 212 Jr.
LB Niko Roy West St. John 6-0 240 Sr.
DB Will Fitzhugh Ouachita Christian 5-11 185 Jr.
DB Pat Johnson St. Frederick 6-5 170 Jr.
DB Trey Palmer Kentwood 6-0 180 Sr.
DB Wantrell Williams West St. John 5-11 190 Jr.
KR Sage Ryan Lafayette Christian 5-11 190 So.
P Rodney Blanchard Ascension Catholic 5-10 165 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: Zachary Clement, Lafayette Christian
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: Trey Palmer, Kentwood
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andy Robinson, St. Frederick