Landry-Walker watched a 14-point lead turn into a six-point deficit Saturday evening.
But the Chargin’ Bucs’ defense delivered in the end and they came away with a 51-50 overtime victory against Lafayette Christian in the State bracket championship game of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center.
Landry-Walker allowed just one field goal in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and one more in the four-minute overtime.
“I thought we played a little sloppy today, but we still showed the signs of a good team,” Bucs coach Wilfred Antoine said. “We were able to get some stops and fight back and finish the game at the end.”
Landry Walker, a Class 5A team that defeated Lakeshore and Crescent City to reach the final, is 21-5. It visits Karr in a nondistrict game Friday.
LCA, a Class 1A team that defeated West Jefferson and Archbishop Hannan to reach the final, is 15-4.
Crescent City beat Hannan 61-52 in the third-place game.
Torey Cargo led the Bucs with 15 points. Victor Dupre and Pierre Dupre scored 12 each and B.J. Francis had 10 to lead the Knights.
The overtime began with Francis anticipating where the opening tip was headed, snaring the ball and driving in for a layup. But that was the Knights’ only basket in overtime.
Tyrus Crawford scored on a put-back and Shadon Green made a jumper to give Landry Walker a 50-48 lead.
Pierre Dupre made two free throws to pull LCA even with 1:31 left, but it didn’t score again.
Jamond Vincent broke the tie by making one of two free throws with 1:08 left, and it was all defense after that.
The Knights turned the ball over on a traveling violation, but the Bucs missed the front end of a one-and-one twice, giving LCA a chance to win. However, T.J. Jones missed a last-second 3-pointer, and Vincent rebounded for Landry- Walker.
“I was impressed with the way we played,” Knights coach Errol Rogers said. “We got down (14 points), and we never gave up. We kept battling and did a lot of good things. A couple of shots didn’t go our way at the end, but we kept battling.”
LCA cut a 14-point deficit in half by halftime and made a strong push in the third quarter.
Back-to-back baskets by Victor Dupre and Francis got them within 26-23 before Vincent made a layup for Landry-Walker.
Howard made a layup and Pierre Dupre made two free throws to get LCA within a point before Howard made a layup.
Victor Dupre’s 3-pointer started a 9-0 run that gave LCA a 36-30 lead.
Green scored from the lane to end the run, and Ramon McGrew added a layup to get the Bucs within 36-34 after three quarters.
Howard’s three-point play pushed the lead to five before Landry Walker rallied.
Cargo scored five points to cut the deficit before Michael Edgerson’s free throw tied the score at 46 with 31 seconds left.
LCA ran the clock down but turned the ball over on a traveling violation with 4.3 seconds left.
Dywan Griffin drove to the basket, but Howard blocked his shot out of bounds with 0.1 seconds left. On the ensuing in bounds, Jamond Vincent laid the ball in on an alley-oop, but the release came shortly after the buzzer.