The memories were still fresh for the Fontainebleau High School volleyball team.
The Bulldogs, who had a first-round bye a season ago, dropped their 2017 playoff opener at home to Baton Rouge High.
They were determined to not have that happen again.
Facing off for the fourth time this season, No. 6 Fontainebleau defeated No. 27 Northshore in three games Thursday night in Mandeville 25-17, 26-24 and 28-26 in the first round of the Division I state volleyball playoffs.
With the victory, Fontainebleau (29-14) advances to the regional round and awaits the winner of No. 11 Central-Baton Rouge and No. 22 Chalmette.
Northshore finished 11-24.
Emily Matthews led the Bulldogs with 16 kills and Katheryn Carroll had nine. Stephanie Schurr led the defensive effort for the Bulldogs with 13 digs; Chloe Chaix had 11.
“This win happened because of an entire year’s worth of practices and just commitment to helping this team win,” Carroll said. “We all worked our butts off to get this far and our goal is to continue to keep playing. We all know that things are only going to get harder the deeper we hopefully make it in this bracket.”
Caroline Vollenweider led the way for the Panthers with 10 kills and 12 digs. Rachel Rodriguez added 15 digs.
Fontainebleau dominated the opening set, racing out to a 16-9 advantage. Northshore got as close as 18-15 before the Bulldogs reeled off four consecutive points to take a 22-15 lead on its way to the 1-0 advantage in the match.
It was another comeback victory in Game 3 for Fontainebleau, as Northshore held a big 7-1 lead early in the deciding game. The first tie came at 17-17 and seven more would come before Fontainebleau finally broke through with back-to-back points to win the third game and advance.
Note
Fontainebleau swept the Panthers in three games in their first two matchups and defeated the Panthers in five games back on Oct. 9. The Panthers were looking to return to the Pontchartrain Center for the second consecutive season, having made it to the Division I state semifinals in 2017.