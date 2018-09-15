NEW ORLEANS AREA

WEEK 4 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday, Sept. 20

Non-district

Houma Christian at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

Fisher vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at St. John-Plaquemine

Friday, Sept. 21

District 6-5A

Ponchatoula at Covington

Fontainebleau at Mandeville

St. Paul’s at Northshore

Slidell at Hammond

District 7-5A

Destrehan at Hahnville

East St. John at Central Lafourche

H.L. Bourgeois at Thibodaux

District 8-5A

Higgins vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino

Grace King at Chalmette

West Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas

District 9-5A

Shaw vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

Brother Martin vs. John Curtis at Tulane’s Yulman

District 8-2A

Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas

Northlake Christian at Springfield

Independence at Amite

Pine at St. Helena

Non-district

Lakeshore at Loranger

Riverdale at Pearl River

Bogalusa at Salmen

Tylertown, Miss., at Franklinton

Hannan at Church Academy

Jewel Sumner at South Pike, Miss.

Patterson at Terrebonne

Teurlings Catholic vs. Rummel at Yenni

Carver vs. Karr at Behrman

KIPP Renaissance at Belle Chasse

John F. Kennedy at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge

Sophie Wright at Albany

St. Charles Catholic at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Berwick at Newman

Cohen at South Plaquemines

Centerville at Ecole Classique

St. Martin’s vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

North Vermilion at Varnado

Donaldsonville at Morgan City

Wossman at St. James

Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Catholic

White Castle at Lusher

Abramson Sci at Dutchtown

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 11 a.m.

District 9-5A

Jesuit vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

