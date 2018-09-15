NEW ORLEANS AREA
WEEK 4 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Sept. 20
Non-district
Houma Christian at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
Fisher vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at St. John-Plaquemine
Friday, Sept. 21
District 6-5A
Ponchatoula at Covington
Fontainebleau at Mandeville
St. Paul’s at Northshore
Slidell at Hammond
District 7-5A
Destrehan at Hahnville
East St. John at Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois at Thibodaux
District 8-5A
Higgins vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino
Grace King at Chalmette
West Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas
District 9-5A
Shaw vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
Brother Martin vs. John Curtis at Tulane’s Yulman
District 8-2A
Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas
Northlake Christian at Springfield
Independence at Amite
Pine at St. Helena
Non-district
Lakeshore at Loranger
Riverdale at Pearl River
Bogalusa at Salmen
Tylertown, Miss., at Franklinton
Hannan at Church Academy
Jewel Sumner at South Pike, Miss.
Patterson at Terrebonne
Teurlings Catholic vs. Rummel at Yenni
Carver vs. Karr at Behrman
KIPP Renaissance at Belle Chasse
John F. Kennedy at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge
Sophie Wright at Albany
St. Charles Catholic at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Berwick at Newman
Cohen at South Plaquemines
Centerville at Ecole Classique
St. Martin’s vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
North Vermilion at Varnado
Donaldsonville at Morgan City
Wossman at St. James
Thomas Jefferson at Ascension Catholic
White Castle at Lusher
Abramson Sci at Dutchtown
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. McMain at Pan American, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker vs. East Jefferson at Yenni, 11 a.m.
District 9-5A
Jesuit vs. St. Augustine at Gormley