The excitement started early for Helen Cox when Rae’Kwon Stalks blew past everyone en route to a 80-yard kickoff return to put the Cougars up 7-0, but Thursday's game against McDonogh 35 proved to be a tale of two halves.
Cox (2-1) ended up posting a 31-16 victory over McDonogh 35, but the game had some big momentum swings.
“Our kids knew what had to be done on the field and I think we did that,” said Cox coach Skip Lamonthe. “The referees did not do us any favors and it was horrible tonight. Our kids just fought hard to get the win.”
The Roneagles, after trailing 17-0 at the end of the first quarter, provided some drama in the second half. After two fake punt that netted no points, defensively the Roneagles forced a holding penalty in the end zone for a safety with 7:33 remaining.
The penalty cut the Cox lead to 17-16, but it was not enough.
But Davon Ward sprinted for a 24-yard touchdown with 4:08 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a 24-16 lead. Ward finished with 104 total yards on 13 touches and one score.
Terrell Brown added the finishing touches late by rumbling in for a 26-yard touchdown to pull away for a 31-16 victory over McDonogh 35 with under a minute remaining.
Both teams combined for 41 penalties much to the displeasure of both coaches.
“I thought our kids battled well, but those referees did not do a good job tonight and it showed,” McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese. “We are young, but we are a disciplined team. Tonight, those guys were not in our favor, and it allowed a close game to get away.”
Steveland Williams helped the Roneagles claw back into the game by racing for a 20-yard touchdown with 7:24 remaining in the third quarter to cut the lead to 17-14.
Helen Cox played with a short field the majority of the first half and took advantage of their opportunities. Those same opportunities were limited in the second half as they only managed four first downs after halftime.
McDonogh 35 trailed 17-0 under until Williams escaped out of the backfield for a 9-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-8.
The Cougars established their dominance early and often, holding the Roneagles to just 69 yardsin the first half.
Brown put the Cougars up 17-0 after outracing a Roneagles’ defender to the pylon for a 1-yard touchdown.
Defensively the Cougars blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety. On the next possession, Kelin Burle intercepted a pass from Rashad Bester to set the Cougars up with great field position.
Helen Cox cashed in when kicker Miguel Bright made a 15-yard field goal to extend the Cougars lead to 10-0.
Brown led all rushers with 61 yards and two touchdowns.
Donovan Johnson and Keelinn Burle both recorded interceptions and combined for 23 tackles for the Cougars.