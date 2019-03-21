Baseball
Belle Chasse 12, Helen Cox 2
Helen Cox 100 01—2
Belle Chasse 281 1x—12
W- Matthew St. Pe’; L- Lawerence Dixon; Leaders: HELEN COX: Enoj Dede (1-3, RBI), Clinton Baldwin (1-3); BELLE CHASSE: Erin Ragas (2-3, 2 Rs), Isaac Phillips (2-3, 2 Rs, RBI), Jordan Mariana (2-3, 3 Rs)
Belle Chasse 17, Helen Cox 1
Belle Chasse 106 46—17
Helen Cox 000 10x—1
W- Reed Maples; L- Dresden Hicks; Leaders: BELLE CHASSE: Cade Creppel (1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, BB, HBP), Joel Horton (1-1, R, RBI, BB), Guilermo Phillips (1-2, BB, 2 Rs, 2 RBIs), Ashton Rojas (1-1, 2 Rs, RBI); Records: Belle Chasse 6-8; Helen Cox 2-7
Holy Cross 8, Shaw 3
Holy Cross 121 50—8 1 1
Shaw 000 00—3 2 2
Leaders: HOLY CROSS: Bryan Broussard (2-3, HR), Nico Saltaformaggio (2-2, HR, 2 RBIs); SHAW: Zac Delger (1-3, 1B), Will Hayes (1-2, 1B), Jace Weileman (1-2, 1B)
Friday’s games
District 10-4A
Carver vs. McDonogh 35 at Kirsch-Rooney, 4 p.m.
District 11-2A
Pine at Amite (DH), 4 p.m.
Nondistrict
Ehret at Lutcher, 11:30 a.m.
East Jefferson vs. St. Martin’s at Miley, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Family Christian, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Episcopal-BR, 5 p.m.
Runnels at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
Doyle at Jewel Sumner, 5 p.m.
Houma Christian at Vandebilt, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Bonnabel, 6:30 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Crescent City at Miley, 7 p.m.
Softball
John Curtis 12, Mt. Carmel 10
John Curtis 341 002 0—10 14 2
Mount Carmel 000 606 x—12 10 4
W- Remi Hebert (10-2); L- Mia Pumila; MOUNT CARMEL: Nina Fenasci (4-5, RBI, 2 2Bs, 2 Rs), Ashley Ortiz (2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 2Bs, 2 Rs), Madison Savarese (3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 2Bs); JOHN CURTIS: Sierra Sacco (3-3, RBI, 2 Rs, 6 SBs), Gracie Chaisson (2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 Rs), Cam Goodman (1-1, 2 RBIs, 3B, 3 BBs, 2 SBs)