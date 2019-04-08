New Orleans high school basketball has lost one of its icons.
Former Chalmette coach and athletic director Art Cedotal, one of the area’s most respected basketball minds, died Friday morning at his home in Covington. Cedotal was 84.
Arthur Edward Cedotal directed Chalmette for 21 seasons from 1969-89 before retiring at age 54. Most of those years were spent competing and garnering respect in the city’s storied Catholic League where Chalmette was the lone public school member and often achieved more with less.
“Art was all class,’’ said Chalmette principal Wayne Warner, who witnessed Cedotal’s entire tenure at the St. Bernard Parish school. “The man was a great basketball coach, but he also tried to develop kids with character.
“He was a coach’s coach, he really was. He was something else. He was just a phenomenal coach. He was an icon. He was right there with all of the famous New Orleans coaches.’’
Cedotal amassed over 400 wins at Chalmette where his teams were renowned for their tenacity and disciplined style of play which produced an induction into the St. Bernard Parish Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
“You’d never ever take anything for granted when you played against him,’’ said former Rummel and East Jefferson coach Jim Robarts, who directed Rummel to consecutive state titles in 1977 and 1978 while competing against Chalmette in the Catholic League. “Art was prepared for everything and anything. I learned a lot from him.
“I never heard him berate a player. I just had a lot of respect for him. And he was a great person, not just a great coach. He was a real genuine person. I’m so sorry (about his passing). We lost a good man and a very good coach.’’
A former U.S. Marine, who fought in the Korean War after graduating from Fortier High School and later Tulane University, Cedotal directed often outmanned Chalmette to its grandest moments in basketball, first by winning a Catholic League championship in 1984 that was followed by the program’s first appearances in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament.
The Owls made consecutive trips in 1984 and 1985 to the Class 4A semifinals in what then was known as the Top 24 Tournament. Class 4A was the state’s highest classification and it took Chalmette 28 years following Cedotal’s retirement to reproduce the feat in 2017.
Prior to coming to Chalmette, Cedotal taught and coached basketball at now defunct John McDonogh Senior High School after beginning his teaching and coaching career at Samuel J. Peters Junior High in Orleans Parish.
Cedotal’s Chalmette teams also competed in era that had no wild card berths into the state playoffs with only the first- and second-place teams advancing to the postseason.
“Art would start off with an average team and work as hard as he could with them in the spring and the summer,’’ Robarts said. “He had guys who were like gawky freshmen who made All-District as seniors. It wasn’t like they had a lot of talent. He just worked hard with them.’’
“When you think of Art Cedotal, you think of Chalmette High School,’’ said Jay Carlin, a senior guard on Cedotal’s first Chalmette team, who came back to coach under Cedotal for 4 ½ years before becoming a highly successful head basketball coach in his own right at Salmen.
“Chalmette High was like his second home,’’ Carlin said. “He coached at Chalmette when the Catholic League was probably the best it had ever been, in all sports, in the 70s and early 80s. He had some outstanding teams.
“Everybody in the Catholic League was awesome. So he was competing against the best with all of those guys handpicking who they wanted to come play for them. He was right there going toe to toe with them year in and year out because of the way he approached the game and how well his teams were prepared all of the time.’’
True to his military roots, Cedotal was a strong believer in the value of character and following rules that carried consequences for those that did not adhere to them. He refused to compromise those principles.
“Coach Cedotal had a huge impact on my life,’’ said St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis, an All-State guard at Chalmette, college player at McNeese State and later a Chalmette basketball coach himself, who played for Cedotal for four seasons from 1978-81. “He did more with the talent he had than anybody else around the city.
“He always competed in the Catholic League with lesser talent. We had (a potential) district championship team that didn’t play one year because they were sitting on the sidelines because of how disciplined he was.
“He was a tough guy himself. He stressed toughness and defense and (having players) know your responsibilities and always playing within the team. He was always giving us instruction, but it was always constructive. He expected a lot of us on and off the court.’’
Born in White Castle, La., on Aug. 28, 1934, Cedotal is survived by his wife of 61-plus years, Beverly Vidrine Cedotal, and daughter, Jody Cedotal Robichaux (Ivy Jr.). Cedotal was the son and only child of the late Edward Cedotal and Elodie Stein Cedotal Gardner, who moved their family to New Orleans just prior to the elder Cedotal passing away when Art was age 12.
Cedotal’s family has planned a private funeral at a date still to be determined followed by a private burial of Cedotal’s cremated remains at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.
Those that knew him already are feeling remorse over his passing.
“The guy was a great role model, not only for the guys he coached, but also for the other young coaches and people in the coaching profession,’’ Carlin added. “He loved teaching the game. He loved the competition in the game. He loved to work with kids in developing skills. And not just teaching the game, but developing skills. He was really a special, special guy.’’
“Coach was just a really, really good gentleman,’’ McInnis said. “We will miss him.’’
“Coach Cedotal was first class, top notch,’’ Warner said. “He really was concerned about kids and he loved to work with kids. He really tried to develop nice young men out of (his players and students). There aren’t too many of them like that anymore who have the same kind of discipline.’’
“Arthur loved basketball,’’ his wife Beverly said. “Basketball was a passion to him.’’