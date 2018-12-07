Making its fourth appearance in the state championship game this decade, the Amite Warriors finally broke through with its first state championship since 2004, defeating Welsh 47-20 in the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Class 2A state championship game.
Amite (14-1) senior quarterback and Kentucky commitment Amani Gilmore threw five touchdown passes, including three first-half touchdowns for the Warriors. He got things going on Amite’s first possession when he found Devonta Lee for a 35-yard touchdown.
Sandwiched between a 7-yard and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Maxwell, Gilmore also scored from a yard out on the ground as the Warriors took a 27-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
The lone score of the first half for the Greyhounds came in the second quarter when Alec Iguess scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Amite WR Devonta Lee discusses state championship, his current thinking on recruiting
Lee pushed the Amite advantage to 34-7 when he scored from 17 yards out on the Warriors first possession of the second half. Gilmore’s fifth touchdown pass, a 38-yard strike to Cameron Henderson made it 41-7 Amite.
Seeking to defend its state championship from a season ago, fifth-seeded Welsh finishes its season 11-4.
