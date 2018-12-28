For the second consecutive night St. Augustine’s defense was red hot, and for the second consecutive night it helped them get a win.
St. Augustine had three players in double figures, led by Dante Smith with 15 and the defense did the rest of the work as the Purple Knights took down McMain 68-46 to advance to the final of the third annual Purple Knight Classic.
The Purple Knights (17-2) also got 12 points from Devon Jefferson and 10 points from D’mari Wiltz. The defense was key, however, as St. Augustine held the Mustangs to just 14 points in the first half to help set the tempo. As a result, the Purple Knights will advance to the championship game of their tournament for the second consecutive year.
“We were just able to focus on defense and limit them to fewer shots,” coach Mitchel Johnson said. “We just concentrated on the defensive end. (McMain's) a good young team. Coach (Steven) Kelly does a really good job with them. His kids have won the last few games and so have we. We just have to stay focused.”
The Mustangs (10-7) had a five-game winning streak snapped after getting off to a slow start in the first quarter. The second half saw a more resurgent offense for McMain, but it was too little too late by that point.
“The whole thing in a nutshell is if we want to compete at a higher level this is the type of team that we have to go through to compete for a state championship,” Kelly said. “St. Aug has just been hot, and it showed tonight. We just have to find a way to move forward. Once you get punched in the mouth like that, we just have to do some soul-searching.”
The game got off to a hot start for St. Augustine as Damon Landry hit a 3 pointer late in the quarter to give the Purple Knights a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
The second quarter saw the Purple Knights continue their defensive dominance as they kept the Mustangs scoreless until 2:07 remained in the quarter. The Mustangs, to their credit, closed the half on a 7-0 run to narrow their initial deficit to 31-14.
McMain did their best to try to come back in the third quarter, getting more points in the third quarter than in the first half, but the Purple Knights till led 51-31 after three quarters.
The Mustangs continued to fight, but it wasn’t enough to make a comeback as the Purple Knights picked up the win.
St. Augustine plays the winner of the Thibodaux-Bonnabel matchup.