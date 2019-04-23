The urgency stemming from having lost two consecutive first-round playoff games was not lost on the Destrehan baseball team Tuesday.
That gut-wrenching was heightened further by surrendering two unearned and tying runs via a two-out throwing error in the top of the seventh inning that threatened to steal victory from the grasps of the Wildcats.
Enter Nathan Rhodes and T.J. Thomas.
Rhodes delivered a one-out, game-winning RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th to back 5⅓ sterling innings of no-hit, scoreless relief by Thomas that carried the 10th-seeded District 7-5A champions to a 3-2 Class5A bidistrict victory against No. 23 Ouachita at the Destrehan diamond.
Rhodes’ grounder into left field that scored Thomas from second base ended a stretch of five scoreless innings to advance the Wildcats into the regional round for the first time since 2016.
“It’s a big-time relief,’’ Rhodes, Destrehan’s junior third baseman, said. “We had to get out of this slump. We had to pull it out. We were lucky. But that’s baseball. You’ve got to hope for the best because you can’t really control what happens. We just competed to the end.’’
Destrehan (22-9) now advances to host No. 26 seed St. Amant in a best-of-three series that begins 4 p.m. Friday at Destrehan. Games two and, if necessary, three are scheduled for Saturday.
St. Amant upset No. 7 Lafayette 6-5 in Lafayette on Tuesday. Destrehan and St. Amant, which knocked the Wildcats out of last year’s playoffs with a 5-0 bidistrict victory, have split two nondistrict games this season with Destrehan winning the first 4-2 and St. Amant taking the second 8-0.
Destrehan’s past two playoff losses as a higher seed “definitely were a (bitter) pill to swallow,’’ said Thomas, who started the game at shortstop. “But we overcame it. We’ve been working hard and this is a good group of guys. We just never gave up (Tuesday). We trusted ourselves. We knew the game was still in our control.’’
Ouachita (15-19) totaled only one hit in 11 innings against starter Josh MacCord, reliever Avery Schexnayder and then Thomas, but still managed to send the game into extra innings with the two unearned runs in the seventh.
Myles Grayson and Brandon Kimes started Ouachita’s one-out rally by being hit by a pitch and reaching via the first of two Destrehan throwing errors in the inning. The game still could have ended following a strikeout by Schexnaydre if not for Destrehan’s second throwing error that allowed both Lions runs to score and send the game to extra innings.
Thomas began the winning rally be reaching via a one-out error in which Ouachita reliever slipped while attempting to field Thomas’ bunt between third and the mound. Thomas advanced to second on Max Jacob’s single to center and then scored when Rhodes stroked a 1-1 fastball into left.
Destrehan, which totaled six hits, scored single runs in the first and fifth. The first run scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob and the second via a wild pitch that allowed pinch hitter Riley Cardinal to score from third after reaching via a two-base throwing error and advancing to third on a groundout.
Thomas (8-1) struck out 8 and walked 2 in 5⅓ innings of scoreless no-hit relief that began with a strikeout to end a potential game-ending scoring threat in the seventh with runners at second and third. The Wildcats senior allowed only one baserunner in the final four innings.
“I thought early on we did a great job of putting (the past) behind us,’’ Destrehan coach Chris Mire said. “After the two runs scored in the seventh, you couldn’t help but think about it. It took us a little while to put that behind us. You can’t help thinking about the what if.
“There’s no question (the players) knew what had happened the last two years. We were thinking we can’t let that happen again. I think the first two innings in the eighth and ninth that we were a little shell-shocked. We had to get past that. I’m glad we were able to put that behind us.’’
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Destrehan 3, Ouachita 2 (11 innings)
Ouachita 000 000 200 00 – 2-1-2
Destrehan 100 010 000 01 – 3-6-3
Top hitters: Ouachita – Dada Jones 1-4. Destrehan – Max Jacob 1-4, RBI, SF; Nathan Rhodes 1-4, RBI.
Winning pitcher: T.J. Thomas, Destrehan, 8-1. Losing pitcher: Zach Shaw, Ouachita, NA.
Team records: Ouachita 15-19; Destrehan 22-9.