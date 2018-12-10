Having not seen them before, I had sky-high expectations for Edna Karr Saturday afternoon.
Media members warned me of the legendary pregame routine. I had interviewed Devin Bush, not only arguably the best player on his team, but one of the best cornerbacks in the state. I knew well the history they were trying to pull off, too, and the near-flawlessness the team had played with for three seasons.
Despite the subdued entrance — something about being unable to set off fireworks in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — the Cougars lived up to the hype, not with how they started but how they finished. But don't tell them they are done yet.
Warren Easton very well may have been the more explosive team, with more firepower and big-play potential, and they flashed it early. They only needed two plays to score from more than 70 yards out. Jahmal Sam snagged an early interception with the Cougars driving toward a score, and quarterback Lance LeGendre made them pay on a 67-yard scoring scamper. The Eagles led 12-0 after less than four minutes.
Some people say composure can’t be taught, but if it can, Karr coach Brice Brown and his staff should teach a class. From my bird’s eye view atop the Dome, you didn’t see shoulders slouching, heads hanging, blame being tossed . When you enter having won 26 games, an opponent’s quick burst could squash everything you have built. A lesser team would have been satisfied with back-to-back titles, but that deficit allowed Karr to show their true colors.
Karr’s Joseph Thomas simply ripped the ball from Jahmal Sam with the Eagles in scoring territory with under two minutes to go, and Austin Kent snagged the game-sealing interception while Easton still had a glimmer of hope.
Brown said a lot in the postgame news conference. Some pieces made the game make so much more sense.
“I think we knew it was going to come down to playing four quarters of football. That’s what we talked about all week, punching back,” he said.
More noticeable, though, was what he and his players didn’t say. If you stripped away the Superdome glamour and replaced it all with a muddy piece of sod soaked from October rains, Brown’s speech wouldn’t sound a bit out of place. He only mentioned his team’s three-peat when prompted. He scoffed at the idea of a four-peat. He called Saturday’s performance an “ugly win”, and his players followed suit.
Seniors spoke of juniors building an even better legacy than the ones they left the Superdome with Saturday. They also discussed finding their mistakes in the game film, of the weight lifting and conditioning program that waits for them in four weeks.
“This has been a long journey, man, trying to keep these kids humble and hungry after winning so many games straight,” Brown said. “We don’t really want to talk about it. We want to be about it.
“I think every senior class I’ve had has talked about leaving their own legacy, but we can’t use this as a measuring stick and hit that ceiling. We’ve got to keep pushing and striving for more.”
The Cougars will enter September 2019 arguably the best New Orleans public school football dynasty in recent memory but don’t be surprised if the Cougars still aren’t satisfied.