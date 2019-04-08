NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, April 7; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northshore                              15-9            8-1

St. Paul’s                                 19-5            7-2

Ponchatoula                             15-10          7-2

Mandeville                               14-7            4-5

Fontainebleau                          7-17            3-6

Hammond                               6-17            3-6

Slidell                                     13-14          2-7

Covington                               10-13          2-7

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Destrehan                               17-8           7-0

East St. John                          13-10          6-2

Hahnville                                9-16            5-2

Terrebonne                            12-11           3-4

H.L. Bourgeois                       7-11             3-4

Thibodaux                             15-13           1-6

Central Lafourche                   5-17            1-8

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               10-12          6-0

Ehret                                       9-11           6-0

East Jefferson                          8-10            4-2

Grace King                              4-7              2-3

Higgins                                   6-10-1         2-4

West Jefferson                        5-5              1-4

Bonnabel                               5-12             1-4

Landry-Walker                        2-9              0-5

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Jesuit                                      19-6          6-0

Holy Cross                              12-11         4-2

Brother Martin                         19-5          5-3

St. Augustine                          14-8           3-3

John Curtis                              9-12          3-4

Rummel                                 15-10         2-5

Shaw                                     10-13         1-7

 

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               24-3           5-0

Pearl River                              15-6            3-2

Salmen                                  11-10           2-3

Franklinton                             8-15            0-5

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Karr                                        10-7-1         4-0

Warren Easton                         14-8            3-0

Belle Chasse                            10-13          3-2

Helen Cox                                3-9             0-3

McMain                                    0-10           0-5

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverdale                                 11-8            5-0

Carver                                     9-3             4-1

Ben Franklin                            4-11            2-2

NOMMA                                  2-10            1-4

McDonogh 35                          0-9             0-5

*Kennedy                               0-2             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    16-8            4-0

Loranger                                 15-10          3-1

Hannan                                   8-12            2-2

Jewel Sumner                        11-11           2-4

Bogalusa                                 6-7              1-5

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                    6-10            0-0

KIPP Renaissance                    5-4              0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

De La Salle                             16-6            6-0

St. Charles Catholic                 19-6            5-0

St. James                               11-11           4-2

Lusher                                    9-6             2-4

Haynes                                   3-13            0-5

Donaldsonville                        11-9            0-6

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Pine                                       15-9            8-1

Northlake Christian                 16-8            5-1

Pope John Paul II                   7-15            5-4

Amite                                    2-10            0-6

Independence                        2-21-1         0-6

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                           6-4             1-0

Riverside                                10-12          2-1

Patrick Taylor                          9-8             0-2

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Newman                                 13-15          5-1

Fisher                                     10-6            1-2

South Plaquemines                  5-13            0-3

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  17-5            3-0

St. Martin’s                            10-8            2-0

Houma Christian                     4-14            2-0

West St. John                         5-8              1-1

Varnado                                 3-11            1-2

Ecole Classique                       4-4             0-3

KIPP B.T. Washington             1-8              0-3

*Ridgewood                           0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Maurepas                               10-10          5-0

Runnels                                  9-9             5-0

Holden                                  10-8            3-2

Mount Hermon                       11-8            2-4                                                   

Crescent City                          0-8             0-4

Kenner Discovery                    0-8             0-5

 

