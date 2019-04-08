NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, April 7; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 15-9 8-1
St. Paul’s 19-5 7-2
Ponchatoula 15-10 7-2
Mandeville 14-7 4-5
Fontainebleau 7-17 3-6
Hammond 6-17 3-6
Slidell 13-14 2-7
Covington 10-13 2-7
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Destrehan 17-8 7-0
East St. John 13-10 6-2
Hahnville 9-16 5-2
Terrebonne 12-11 3-4
H.L. Bourgeois 7-11 3-4
Thibodaux 15-13 1-6
Central Lafourche 5-17 1-8
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 10-12 6-0
Ehret 9-11 6-0
East Jefferson 8-10 4-2
Grace King 4-7 2-3
Higgins 6-10-1 2-4
West Jefferson 5-5 1-4
Bonnabel 5-12 1-4
Landry-Walker 2-9 0-5
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Jesuit 19-6 6-0
Holy Cross 12-11 4-2
Brother Martin 19-5 5-3
St. Augustine 14-8 3-3
John Curtis 9-12 3-4
Rummel 15-10 2-5
Shaw 10-13 1-7
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 24-3 5-0
Pearl River 15-6 3-2
Salmen 11-10 2-3
Franklinton 8-15 0-5
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Karr 10-7-1 4-0
Warren Easton 14-8 3-0
Belle Chasse 10-13 3-2
Helen Cox 3-9 0-3
McMain 0-10 0-5
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverdale 11-8 5-0
Carver 9-3 4-1
Ben Franklin 4-11 2-2
NOMMA 2-10 1-4
McDonogh 35 0-9 0-5
*Kennedy 0-2 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 16-8 4-0
Loranger 15-10 3-1
Hannan 8-12 2-2
Jewel Sumner 11-11 2-4
Bogalusa 6-7 1-5
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 6-10 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 5-4 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
De La Salle 16-6 6-0
St. Charles Catholic 19-6 5-0
St. James 11-11 4-2
Lusher 9-6 2-4
Haynes 3-13 0-5
Donaldsonville 11-9 0-6
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Pine 15-9 8-1
Northlake Christian 16-8 5-1
Pope John Paul II 7-15 5-4
Amite 2-10 0-6
Independence 2-21-1 0-6
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 6-4 1-0
Riverside 10-12 2-1
Patrick Taylor 9-8 0-2
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Newman 13-15 5-1
Fisher 10-6 1-2
South Plaquemines 5-13 0-3
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 17-5 3-0
St. Martin’s 10-8 2-0
Houma Christian 4-14 2-0
West St. John 5-8 1-1
Varnado 3-11 1-2
Ecole Classique 4-4 0-3
KIPP B.T. Washington 1-8 0-3
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Maurepas 10-10 5-0
Runnels 9-9 5-0
Holden 10-8 3-2
Mount Hermon 11-8 2-4
Crescent City 0-8 0-4
Kenner Discovery 0-8 0-5