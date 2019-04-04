In arguably the deepest boys and girls high school basketball classification locally, numerous players from a handful of teams picked up recognition for their outstanding seasons in Class 5A, as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its Class 5A All-State squads on Thursday.
John Curtis junior guard Jerkaila Jordan was the lone local star to make the girls first team, after averaging 17 points per game for the Patriots on the road to her team’s 29-4 record and a third consecutive Division I state championship. Jordan was named the Division I Most Outstanding Player of the state tournament after John Curtis downed Mt. Carmel 55-24 in the title game.
Jordan's teammate, senior Abryhia Irons, landed on the second team after averaging 15 points per game, and Salma Bates was named to the honorable mention list. Mt. Carmel senior Jordan Berry was honored with a second-team designation after her season averaging 17 points per game, and Chalmette’s Alana Donaldson was named honorable mention.
On the boys side, Jesuit senior and Catholic League MVP Elijah Morgan landed on the first team after averaging 19.8 points per game. Holy Cross senior Kalil Thomas, who led the Tigers to a share of the Catholic League title while averaging 15.4 points per game, landed on the second team, along with Bonnabel senior Rodney Munson, who notched 21.2 points per contest while leading the Bruins to the state semifinals.
The senior Landry-Walker duo of Shadon Green and Dywan Griffin were both given honorable mention honors, along with St. Augustine senior Devon Jefferson.
The Walker duo of Jalen Cook (boys) and Tiara Young (girls) were named Most Outstanding Players, while Thibodaux boys coach Tony Clark, who guided the Tigers to the state championship, and Captain Shreve girls coach Keith Greene were named the Class 5A Coaches of the Year.