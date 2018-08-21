The area's top high school basketball player from a season ago is transferring.
Former Riverside Academy guard Jared Butler, who signed with Alabama in November, is instead going to Baylor.
Riverside coach Timmy Byrd confirmed that Butler is transferring.
Baylor released a statement about Butler's arrival on Sunday.
"Our staff built a great relationship with Jared and his family during his recruitment, and we know he's a great fit for our program," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "He's an explosive guard with the ability to create for his teammates and score from all over the court, but more importantly, he's a high character young man who will be a terrific teammate. We can't wait to welcome him to the Baylor family."
Butler, a 6-2 guard, was the Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro team. He averaged 27.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game and led Riverside to the Division III semifinals. He scored a career-high 47 points against Madison Prep.
Butler will enroll at Baylor for the fall semester and explore options for immediate eligibility, according to the statement from the school. His immediate eligibility seem likely since Alabama released Butler from his national-letter-of intent.
Butler was ranked the No. 75 player in his class by Scout.com and ranked No. 88 by both EPSN.com and 247Sports.