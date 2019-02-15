Newman coach Tooraj Badie told his team to be more aggressive to start the second half of its Division IV state semifinal playoff match against Catholic of New Iberia on Friday night.
The Greenies took his advice to heart and Janusz Wojcik’s goal broke a scoreless tie and capped a frenetic start to the second half as second-seeded Newman defeated the third-seeded Panthers 1-0 at Newman.
The Greenies already had taken a handful of shots on goal to start the half when Panthers goalie Trevor Gaspard came out to try and stop Wojcik’s breakaway. Wojcik slipped the ball around Gaspard, who was nearly flawless throughout the game, from about 15 yards out the ball trickled into the goal just inside the right pole.
“He’s one of the best players in the state,” Badie said of Wojcik as Newman students who poured on to the field as soon as the game ended celebrated with the Greenies, “so that wasn’t a surprise.”
“We played a lot of long ball in the first half and that’s not really our strong suit. I told them that the goal would come. They just had to be patient.”
The Greenies (11-4-4) will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal that has No. 5 Northlake Christian visiting No. 1 Episcopal of Acadiana in the state championship game Feb. 23 in Lafayette.
Newman was making its seventh consecutive appearance in the semifinals. It is seeking its second state title in three seasons and its ninth overall.
“Catholic High knows all about playing at Newman, especially from football,” Catholic coach Adam Glover said. “It’s a daunting place to play. Some of us may have let that affect us.
“We made a couple of mistakes and didn’t play the Catholic High School that we’ve played all season.”
The Panthers had an opportunity to tie the score just moments after Wojcik’s goal. In the 54th minute a header sailed just wide of the right post.
In the final moments another Catholic opportunity failed when a shot trickled just wide of the right post.
“The last 10 minutes are always the hardest,” Badie said. “We put an extra defender out there to try and hold on because we knew they were going to throw everything they had at us. We were able to hang on.”
Newman had the better of the action in the first half, but neither team was able to score.
One Greenies shot on goal was wide left in the 11th minute and after a Catholic opportunity bounced off the right post in the 20th minute, another Greenies shot sailed over the goal in the 33rd minute.
Gaspard stopped two shots by Emmet Morrison in the final moments before halftime.
Newman’s Price LeClercq limped to the sideline in the 28th minute after injuring his lower right leg in a collision. He watched the rest of the way from the sideline with his injured leg propped up.
“He just came to me,” Badie said amid the celebration. “He said he’s playing in Lafayette.”