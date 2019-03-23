NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, March 25
District 9-4A
McMain at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
District 12-2A
McGehee vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Fisher at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.
District 8-C
First Baptist Christian at Family Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Non-district
Ellender at East St. John, 3:30 p.m.
Helen Cox at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Grace King at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
West Jefferson vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
KIPP Renaissance vs. Warren Easton at Comiskey, 4 p.m.
Karr at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Livingston, 4 p.m.
Riverdale vs. Patrick Taylor at Westwego, 4 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Covington, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at Ponchatoula, 4 p.m.
South Lafourche at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Pine at Bogalusa, 4:30 p.m.
Independence at Mount Hermon, 4:30 p.m.
Loranger at Northlake Christian, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
District 6-5A
Mandeville at Northshore, 4 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Slidell, 4 p.m.
Hammond at Fontainebleau, 5:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
Thibodaux at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.
Terrebonne at Hahnville, 4 p.m.
East St. John at Central Lafourche, 4:30 p.m.
District 8-5A
Chalmette at East Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Ehret at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Higgins, 4 p.m.
District 9-5A
Dominican vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.
John Curtis vs. Chapelle at JPRD, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
Pearl River at Lakeshore, 4 p.m.
Franklinton at St. Scholastica, 5:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
Carver at Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Kennedy, 4 p.m.
Riverdale at Cabrini, 4:30 p.m.
District 7-3A
Hannan at Loranger, 4 p.m.
Bogalusa at Independence, 4:30 p.m.
Albany at Jewel Sumner, 5:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes vs. De La Salle at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Ursuline at St. James, 4:30 p.m.
District 9-2A
Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II, 3:30 p.m.
Independence at Pine, 4:30 p.m.
District 11-2A
Patrick Taylor vs. Country Day at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Livingston at Riverside, 5 p.m.
District 12-2A
Fisher vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
McGehee at South Plaquemines, 4 p.m.
District 8-1A
Ecole Classique at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
Varnado at West St. John, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Runnels vs. Kenner Discovery at Butch Duhe, 4 p.m.
Holden at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
District 8-C
Phoenix at First Baptist Christian, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Lusher vs. Warren Easton at Comiskey, 4 p.m.
Family Christian at East Iberville, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 27
District 6-5A
Fontainebleau at Northshore, 4 p.m.
District 9-4A
Helen Cox at Academy of Our Lady, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Destrehan at Belle Chasse, 4 p.m.
Karr at Higgins, 4 p.m.
Ehret at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
Grace King at NOMMA (DH), 4 p.m.
Landry-Walker vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Loranger at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
St. James at Patterson, 4 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Patrick Taylor vs. St. Mary’s at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
White Castle at West St. John, 4 p.m.
Hanson Memorial at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
False River at Holden, 4 p.m.
Fisher vs. Haynes at JPRD, 4:30 p.m.
Brusly at Terrebonne, 4:30 p.m.
Doyle at Ponchatoula, 4:30 p.m.
Bogalusa at Independence, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic vs. Hannan at Coquille, 5 p.m.
De La Salle at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Vandebilt Catholic at Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 28
District 6-5A
Northshore at Hammond, 3:30 p.m.
Slidell at Mandeville, 4 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Covington, 4 p.m.
District 7-5A
Central Lafourche at Destrehan, 3:30 p.m.
East St. John at Terrebonne, 4:30 p.m.
H.L. Bourgeois at Thibodaux, 4 p.m.
District 8-5A
Grace King at Chalmette, 4 p.m.
East Jefferson at Bonnabel, 4 p.m.
Ehret vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman, 4 p.m.
Higgins vs. West Jefferson at Oakdale, 4 p.m.
District 9-5A
Dominican at John Curtis, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
Salmen at Pearl River, 4 p.m.
Lakeshore at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
Cabrini at NOMMA, 4 p.m.
Carver vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Ben Franklin vs. McDonogh 35 at Barrow, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Bogalusa at Albany, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes vs. Lusher at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 4 p.m.
District 9-2A
Pope John Paul II at Pine, 4 p.m.
Independence at Northlake Christian, 4:30 p.m.
District 12-2A
McGehee vs. Fisher at Coquille, 4 p.m.
South Plaquemines vs. St. Katharine Drexel at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
District 7-B
Runnels at Maurepas, 4 p.m.
Holden at Mount Hermon, 4 p.m.
District 8-C
Grand Isle at Family Christian, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Hahnville vs. Mount Carmel at JPRD, 4 p.m.
Country Day at St. Martin’s, 4 p.m.
Varnado at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
Warren Easton at West St. John, 4 p.m.
Kennedy vs. McMain at Carrollton, 4 p.m.
Patrick Taylor vs. Kenner Discovery at Butch Duhe, 4 p.m.
Berwick at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Livonia, 4 p.m.
Mount Hermon at St. Scholastica, 4:30 p.m.
South Terrebonne vs. Thomas Jefferson at Terrytown, 4:30 p.m.
Hannan at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 29
District 8-C
First Baptist Christian at Grand Isle, 4 p.m.
Non-district
Elizabeth at Maurepas, 3 p.m.
Karr at Grace King, 4 p.m.
Lusher at Helen Cox, 4 p.m.
McMain at Ecole Classique, 4 p.m.
Country Day at Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Albany at Assumption, 4 p.m.
Plainview at Holden, 4 p.m.
Hahnville at Belle Chasse, 4:30 p.m.
Haynes vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Hermon at St. Scholastica, 4:30 p.m.
Hannan at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5 p.m.
Thibodaux at St. John, 5 p.m.
Chalmette Tournament
At Chalmette
Northshore vs. Chalmette, 3 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Northshore, 4:45 p.m.
Terrebonne vs. Cabrini, 6:30 p.m.
E.D. White vs. Terrebonne, 8:15 p.m.
North South Tournament
At St. Amant
Mangham vs. Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Ouachita vs. Hahnville, 7 p.m.
At East Ascension
Ruston vs. Destrehan, 5 p.m.
West Ouachita vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m.
At Zachary
Airline vs. Mount Carmel, 5 p.m.
West Monroe vs. Zachary, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Lady Falcon Tournament
At St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Thomas Aquinas v. Ponchatoula, 3:30 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. University, 7:30 p.m.
Raising Canes Invitational Tournament
At Wardville Complex, Pineville
Logansport vs. South Plaquemines, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Non-district
Choudrant at Holden, 10 a.m.
Chapelle vs. Haynes at JPRD, 10 a.m.
Karr at Bonnabel (DH), 10 a.m.
Salmen at Pine, 10 a.m.
Live Oak vs. Hannan at Coquille, 11 a.m.
Ellender at St. Martin’s (DH), 11 a.m.
West St. John at Bogalusa (DH), 11 a.m.
Dunham at Runnels, 11 a.m.
Plainview at Maurepas, 11:30 a.m.
NOMMA at Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (DH), noon
Carver at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Parkview Baptist, 2 p.m.
East St. John at Bogalusa, 2:30 p.m.
Chalmette Tournament
At Chalmette
Cabrini vs. Pearl River, 8:30 a.m.
Pearl River vs. Ursuline, 10:15 a.m.
Chalmette vs. E.D. White, noon
Springfield vs. Cabrini, 1:45 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Chalmette, 3:30 p.m.
E.D. White vs. Springfield, 5:15 p.m.
Riverside Tournament
At Riverside Academy
Riverside vs. Belle Chasse, 9 a.m.
Dominican vs. Academy of Our Lady, 11 a.m.
Belle Chasse vs. Dominican, 1 p.m.
Riverside vs. Academy of Our Lady, 3 p.m.
North-South Tournament
At St. Amant
St. Amant vs. Ruston, 9 a.m.
Hahnville vs. West Ouachita, 11 a.m.
St. Amant vs. West Ouachita, 1 p.m.
Hahnville vs. Ruston, 3 p.m.
At Zachary
Airline vs. Zachary, 9 a.m.
Mangham vs. Destrehan, 11 a.m.
Airline vs. Destrehan, 1 p.m.
Mangham vs. Zachary, 3 p.m.
At Denham Springs
West Monroe vs. Denham Springs, 9 a.m.
Ouachita vs. Mount Carmel, 11 a.m.
West Monroe vs. Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Ouachita vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Brusly Tournament
At Brusly
Brusly vs. Mandeville, 11 a.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Mandeville, 1:15 p.m.
Brusly vs. St. Thomas More, 3:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Lady Falcon Tournament
At St. Thomas Aquinas
University vs. Ponchatoula, 10 a.m.
University vs. Franklinton, noon
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Franklinton, 2 p.m.
South Terrebonne Pink Tournament
At South Terrebonne varsity field
St. James vs. Central Catholic, 8 a.m.
South Terrebonne vs. St. James, 9:30 a.m.
Assumption vs. Terrebonne, 11 a.m.
South Terrebonne vs. De La Salle, 2 p.m.
At South Terrebonne junior varsity field
Assumption vs. Central Lafourche, 8 a.m.
Terrebonne vs. De La Salle, 9:30 a.m.
Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche, 11 a.m.
Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche JV, 2 p.m.
Raising Canes Invitational Tournament
At Wardville Complex, Pineville
South Plaquemines vs. Southwood, 11 a.m.
South Plaquemines vs. Rapides, 3 p.m.