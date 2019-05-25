The Tulane football program is starting to build a wall around the New Orleans area.
John Curtis rising senior defensive lineman Angelo Anderson announced his commitment to the Green Wave on Saturday night, joining Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta and Destrehan defensive end Noah Taliancich as the latest additions to the program’s Class of 2020 recruiting class.
“This one for My City! I’m tired of seeing New Orleans kids building everybody else’s programs,” Anderson wrote on Twitter in making his verbal commitment to Tulane on Saturday. “It’s time for a chance, reppin’ 504 from 504. We are the #NewWave.”
Anderson, a three-star prospect who is rated the No. 16 prospect in the state in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports, also had offers from West Virginia, Missouri, Colorado State, Louisville, Kansas State, Houston, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee, among others. During Anderson’s junior campaign, his Patriots squad finished with a flawless 13-0 record, giving the program its 14th undefeated state championship and 27th overall after a 49-7 rout of defending champs Catholic-B.R., who John Curtis lost to in the Division I title game Anderson’s sophomore season.
He’s currently rated as the 18th-ranked defensive end in the nation in his class. The District 9-5A Defensive MVP and All-Metro selection recorded 19 tackles for a loss to go with 11 sacks and 91 total tackles, while forcing three fumbles. He was also named to the All-USA Today Louisiana Second Team and was an honorable mention in the LSWA’s Class 5A All-State team.
Anderson’s Tulane offer came all the way back in October of last year, and with his commitment, he becomes the fourth member of the Green Wave’s next recruiting class, along with Ibieta, who was offered back in March and committed Friday, Taliancich, who picked up an offer a week ago before committing Monday as well as Kentwood athlete Cornelius Dyson.