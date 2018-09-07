Jesuit made big plays in the clutch.
Not once, but a handful of times when the Blue Jays needed it most.
Whenever St. Paul’s responded, Jesuit had an answer in a 34-24 win Friday night that came down to the final minutes.
St. Paul’s rallied from a two-score deficit and scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter tying the game at 24 apiece with 2:37 left, but the Blue Jays responded with a big play of their own.
The next series, senior quarterback Robert McMahon tossed a 48-yard pass to an open Noah Varnado, who broke a few tackles on the way to the end zone to reclaim the 31-24 lead.
“I knew we had to score. We had to score quick, and Coach called a good play and we executed,” said Varnado.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Jays executed a pooch kick and recovered the football. Jesuit then sealed the win with a 42-yard field goal by Max Scheurich.
“It was a big win for us, really proud of our guys for fighting for 48 minutes,” said Jesuit coach Mark Songy. “Tonight we finally made big plays when we needed to make big plays."
Varnado, a senior, finished with 108 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
“We knew we were facing a really good defense, and we had a really good game plan going in and we just executed on all levels,” he said.
Jesuit senior quarterback Rob McMahon completed 11 of 19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns and added 42 yards rushing.
“I thought we were just ready to play. We came out got our opportunity and produced,” said McMahon. “Brayton (Whittington) did a great job; all the receivers played well tonight, and we just kept on moving the chains and scoring.”
Songy was quick to praise his quarterback.
“He’s coming around. He’s a gutsy player,” said Songy. “He really takes to coaching really well, and he gives us a great effort all the time. I think he led our team tonight just with his demeanor and the plays that he had to make, so real proud of him and the guys around him.”
Songy was especially pleased with his defense’s effort that came away with four sacks and an interception in the win.
“I think we have a chance to be really good on defense,” he said. “We study really hard and our guys play really hard. It doesn’t surprise me that we played this well on defense.”
St. Paul’s coach Kenny Sears praised his team for its effort battling back at the end of the game, but said a slow start hurt the Wolves.
“We can’t have a bunch of three and outs to start the game and give it to a team like Jesuit who can put together drives," Sears said. "I thought our defense was on the field too much, and that kind of put us behind the eight ball. We did a great job coming back, but in the end we have to make plays."