Lakeshore breezes past John F. Kennedy
The Lakeshore High Titans continue to roll through their 2018 schedule and stand 6-0 after a 47-0 win over John F. Kennedy Thursday night in Mandeville.
The No. 6-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large School football rankings, Lakeshore took its opening possession 87 yards in 7 plays and took a 7-0 advantage when Christian Westcott scored from 2 yards out.
After JFK was forced to punt and Lakeshore was stopped on fourth down on their next possessions, Brendan Perry intercepted a JFK pass as the Lakeshore 2-yard line. Nine plays later, the Titans culminated a 98-yard drive when senior Jacob Bernard scored from 10 yards out to make it 14-0 Lakeshore.
The quick-scoring Lakeshore attack struck for their third touchdown of the game when Parker Orvin hit Spencer Jordan for a 24-yard scoring strike. It only took two plays for Lakeshore to take a three-touchdown advantage s Orvin hit B.J. Foster for a 28-yard completion on the first play of the drive.
Orvin’s second touchdown pass of the game came late in the second quarter when he connected with Maximus Lowery for a 6-yard touchdown.
The senior quarterback had an impressive first half statistically, completing 10 of 18 passes for 189 yards and a pair of scores.
“I thought we executed well on offense,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “We were efficient. Other than a couple of crazy plays, we played well in all three phases, particularly defensively. I was proud of our defense. We challenged them this week because we knew that on any play they were capable of scoring. Our guys stepped up in a big way.”
Lowery finished the game as the leading rusher for the Titans, gobbling up 151 yards on 15 carries with a score.
“All week leading into this game there was a focus on running the football,” Lowery said. “Give all the credit to my offensive line up front. They had an outstanding game. My job was so easy; the holes were wide open and my line dominated the line of scrimmage.”
Lakeshore got on the scoreboard quickly to start the second half. Led by a 65-yard kickoff return by Adam Randolph, Westcott would later score his second touchdown of the game, this time from 2 yards out to make it 33-0 Lakeshore.
Foster added a 2-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to extend the advantage to 40-0. Lowery added a late fourth quarter score from three yards out.
The Titans hit the road next week as they travel to H.L. Bourgeois while JFK (1-5) will play host to Helen Cox.
NOTES: With the win, the Titans extend their regular season winning streak to 18 games, dating back to 2016. Lakeshore is looking to become the first team from St. Tammany Parish to have back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons since Covington High in 1974 and 1975.
Box Score:
Lakeshore 47, John F. Kennedy 0
Team Kennedy Lakeshore
First downs 9 20
Yards rushing 88 298
Yards passing 109 226
Passes (C-A-HI) 6-16-1 12-21-0
Punts-Avg. 6-34.8 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 11-81 6-55
SCORING SUMMARY
Kennedy 0 0 0 0— 0
Lakeshore 7 20 13 7— 47
1: Christian Westcott 2-yd. touchdown run (Jack Gettys PAT) 7-0 LS
2: Jacob Bernard 10-yd. touchdown run (Gettys PAT) 14-0 LS
2: Parker Orvin to Spencer Jordan 24-yd. TD pass (Gettys PAT NO GOOD) 20-0 LS
2: Orvin to Maximus Lowery 6-yd. TD pass (Gettys PAT) 27-0 LS
3: Westcott 1-yd. touchdown run (Gettys PAT NO GOOD) 33-0 LS
3: B.J. Foster 2-yd. touchdown run (Gettys PAT) 40-0 LS
4: Lowery 3-yd. touchdown run (Gettys PAT) 47-0 LS