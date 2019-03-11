After stints coach at two of the New Orleans-area’s most storied boys basketball programs, including one state title, and more than a decade in the college ranks, Newman coach Jimmy Tillette has announced he plans to step away from coaching, according to a school news release.
The news comes after Tillette led the Greenies to a 15-9 record, earning them the No. 7 seed in the Division III playoffs, where they beat No. 10 Pope John Paul II 65-33 in the regional round before falling to eventual state champion Country Day 62-38.
During his six seasons with Newman after being hired in September of 2013, the former coach amassed a 101-73 record, according to the release.
Before his stint at Newman, Tillette coached 15 seasons at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, from 1997-2012, where he compiled a 229-219 record and left as the winningest coach in program history. He led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament consecutive years, losing in the first round as the 14th-seed in 1999 to No. 3 St. John’s (69-43) and the 13th-seed in 2000 to No. 4 Syracuse (79-65).
Before coaching in college, Tillette served as an assistant at Jesuit before taking the head job at De La Salle for seven years in the 1980s, when he led the Cavaliers to the program’s fifth state title in 1986 in Class 4A, then the largest classification in the LHSAA. He helped De La Salle and Newman capture the Newman Invitational title, becoming the only coach in the tournament’s history to win championships at more than one school.
“While we are sad to see Jimmy retire from coaching the game of basketball, we are grateful for his time and service to Newman, our student-athletes, and our basketball program,” said Newman athletic director Patrick Summerour in the news release. “Over the last 45 years, coach Tillette has been one of the most competitive and respected coaches in the game of basketball. This respect and admiration extends well beyond the city of New Orleans.
"For many years coaches from the around the country have consulted with Jimmy about his offensive and defensive strategies and this coaching expertise has positively impacted the game of basketball in many ways.”