Friday’s two local squads vying for state boys basketball titles do well in representing the diversity in the five New Orleans-area teams still alive for one of the 12 state championships to be handed out in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Friday and Saturday.
Some of the oldest New Orleans schools, along with some of the newest. Some looking for their school’s first basketball title. Others looking to fill up an already packed trophy case.
Until two years ago, Crescent City Christian School had been open 60 years but never felt the glory of a state boys basketball championship, and they nearly let their best opportunity slip away after letting a 58-55 lead crumble in the final two minutes of the 2017 Division V championship game. But after the game was pushed into overtime, the Pioneers never trailed and downed Jehovah-Jireh 69-64.
A year later, the Warriors won the rematch, 65-49, and both schools return for Friday’s rubber match, set to tipoff at 10 a.m., the first state title game to be played over two days at Burton Coliseum.
The teams met early this season, with the Warriors squeaking by 66-63, but Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said any recent history between the two squads should be thrown out with the championship trophy on the line.
“Last year was last year,” he said. “It’s over. We aren’t the same teams we were at the beginning of the season, so that’s over. It’s about right now.”
And right now, both teams are on hot streaks, seeing little, if any, resistance, in their runs toward Friday’s matchup. The Pioneers won their two postseason games by an average of nearly 30 points, with the Warriors winning their pair by more than 60 each.
“We’re pretty familiar with each other,” Ricks said. “It will come down to who executes on offense and who can get the key stops on defense.”
And while many could have predicted the Warriors and Pioneers returning to the state final for the third consecutive year, few would have guessed a team in its first varsity season would make it just as far.
But KIPP Booker T. Washington and their coach Kenny Allen have willed an improbable run in the Lions’ inaugural season, all the while starting two freshmen and without a senior on the roster.
“These kids love playing the game and playing for each other,” he said. “They aren’t concerned with what other people say.”
The school, which opened in 2016 and only started fielding varsity sports teams in the LHSAA this fall, battled tough in losses to fellow state finalists St. Augustine (65-57), De La Salle (81-74) and Crescent City (60-53) in the regular season and downed Division III state finalist Country Day 78-71, part of the team’s eight-game winning streak to close the regular season with a 20-14 record.
Since, the Lions have thrived in the underdog role, downing top-seeded White Castle 68-62 on the road in the quarterfinals before dominating No. 4 Delhi in Monday’s semifinal matchup, 59-43. In the same season the girls team also made a trip to the semifinals in their first opportunity, Allen knows his team has what it takes to finish the job in Friday’s 4 p.m. championship game against No. 2 North Central.
“We have a young team, but they’re played together since fifth or sixth grade," Allen said. "They have been in tough battles. This year, we scheduled though to get them ready, and when we got to the big stage, they were ready. They are resilient kids.”