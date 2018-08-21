Thirteen football players from Louisiana, including four from the greater New Orleans area, made the Rivals.com list of top recruits in the nation in the Class of 2019.
Dunham cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who has verbally committed to LSU, is rated the top ranked player in the entire country.
Destrehan running back John Emery, committed to Georgia, is the top player from the New Orleans at No. 59.
Other area players on the list are Edna Karr cornerback Devin Bush (175), Warren Easton cornerback Chester Kimbrough (218) and John Ehret LB Donte Starks (223). Kimbrough recently committed to Florida.
Other Louisiana players on the list are: Amite defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher (8), Southern Lab offensive lineman Kardell Thomas (11), Kentwood athlete Trey Palmer (19), Amite athlete Devonta Lee (75), U-High linebacker Bryton Constantin (92), Southern Lab running back Tyrion Davis (210), Ruston offensive tackle Ray Parker (217) and U-High athlete Makiya Tongue (249).
Thomas and Palmer have both committed to LSU. Constantin committed to Clemson and Tongue has committed to Florida.
Louisiana is the only state with four players ranked in the top 20. Georgia and California were second with three players each amongst the top 20.
Ex-Riverside star Jared Butler transfers to Baylor
The area's top high school basketball player from a season ago is transferring.
Former Riverside Academy guard Jared Butler, who signed with Alabama in November, is instead going to Baylor.
Riverside coach Timmy Byrd confirmed that Butler is transferring.
Baylor released a statement about Butler's arrival on Sunday.
"Our staff built a great relationship with Jared and his family during his recruitment, and we know he's a great fit for our program," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "He's an explosive guard with the ability to create for his teammates and score from all over the court, but more importantly, he's a high character young man who will be a terrific teammate. We can't wait to welcome him to the Baylor family."
Butler, a 6-2 guard, was the Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro team. He averaged 27.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game and led Riverside to the Division III semifinals. He scored a career-high 47 points against Madison Prep.
Butler will enroll at Baylor for the fall semester and explore options for immediate eligibility, according to the statement from the school. His immediate eligibility seem likely since Alabama released Butler from his national-letter-of intent.
Butler was ranked the No. 75 player in his class by Scout.com and ranked No. 88 by both EPSN.com and 247Sports.
Karr ranked nationally
Edna Karr, which won its second straight Class 4A state championship last season, is ranked No. 94 nationally in the MaxPreps pre-season Top 100 rankings.
The Cougars, led by the running back dup of Ronnie Jackson and Ahmad Antoine, enter the season on a 13-game winning streak under head coach Brice Brown.
Karr is one of two Louisiana teams in the Top 100.
University High, which went 13-0 last season in its way to the Division II state title, is ranked No. 33.